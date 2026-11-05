World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters headlines Big Dome pickleball showcase

MANILA — Filipino pickleball fans will get another chance to see world No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters in action when the American star returns to Manila for a sports showcase at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Dec. 9.

The event, dubbed “IAM EXPERIENCE: Anna Leigh Waters,” will begin at 3 p.m. and feature pickleball exhibitions, interactive activities, musical performances, and celebrity appearances.

Organizers moved the showcase to the Big Dome to accommodate the strong interest following Waters' first Philippine visit in October.

“The moment Anna Leigh Waters stepped onto Philippine soil last October, the clamor from fans and players was electric,” IAM Worldwide said in a statement.

“We quickly realized that an ordinary venue simply wouldn't suffice. Moving this showcase to the Smart Araneta Coliseum was an easy decision driven entirely by the overwhelming public demand. We want to ensure that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to witness the world's greatest pickleball player in action, live.”

Waters announced her return during a press conference with IAM Worldwide executives at Dusit Thani Manila on Oct. 15, following her initial visit to the country in mid-October.

The 19-year-old has established herself as one of pickleball's biggest stars, dominating the women's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles circuits with multiple championship titles.

She also serves as IAM Worldwide's global sports ambassador.

During her October visit, Waters praised the warm reception from Filipino fans and expressed excitement about returning to play before a bigger local audience.

Her December showcase comes as pickleball continues to attract players across different age groups in the Philippines, with local communities embracing the sport's accessible and competitive format.



Tickets open to fans

IAM Worldwide announced that registered members can access the ticket presale starting Nov. 5, while the general release will begin Nov. 9.

Admission tickets will be offered free with the purchase of designated IAM Worldwide product packages. Fans can claim their tickets at the company's head office and authorized branches nationwide.

Details on qualifying packages, seat categories, and branch schedules are available through IAM Worldwide's official social media accounts, @iamworldwideofficial on Instagram and @iamworldwideofficialfb on Facebook. PR