‘World owners’ halt traffic in Davao Oriental

A TRAFFIC disruption caused by a religious group claiming ownership of the world and alleging that the government owes millions of pesos in rent along the national highway in Barangay San Ignacio, Manay, Davao Oriental on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, was peacefully resolved following police intervention.

The incident, which went viral on social media, occurred at around 8:30 a.m. when members of the group blocked a portion of the national highway in Purok Basio, directly in front of their chapel.

The group was led by a man identifying himself as Datu Watawat, also known as “Senior Ruben Hari.”

In a Facebook Live video posted by resident Alvin Lopez, the group claimed that the government owes them as much as P72 million in rent, asserting that the Earth belongs to their organization. Lopez also noted that this was the first time the group had blocked the national highway.

Members of the group were seen placing religious paraphernalia, including crosses, in the middle of the road, while others carried wooden swords as they stood along the blocked stretch. Several viral videos also showed signs bearing the words “WAR” and “GUIDON” displayed at the site.

According to the Manay Municipal Police Station, the road blockage caused a temporary standstill in traffic, leaving motorists unable to pass and prompting concern among travelers using the busy highway.

Police personnel led by PMa. Ross C. Cabigas, Acting Chief of Police of the Manay Municipal Police Station, immediately responded to the situation. Authorities coordinated with the Davao Oriental Police Mobile Force Company (DOPMFC) and the 66th Infantry Battalion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure public safety and manage the crowd.

Initial police assessment revealed that the group traditionally holds an annual religious parade every December 25. However, instead of proceeding with their usual procession this year, the group gathered along the highway and occupied the roadway.

Following a series of calm and respectful negotiations, police requested the group to remove all obstructions from the road. The group complied without resistance, allowing traffic to resume and restoring normal flow along the national highway.

No injuries or arrests were reported during the incident. All religious items were returned to the group’s chapel after the road was cleared. Authorities emphasized that while freedom of religious expression is respected, actions that disrupt public order and endanger public safety will not be tolerated.

Police have yet to release additional details regarding possible charges or further actions related to the road blockage. DEF