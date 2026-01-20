World’s 1st methanol-powered Kamsarmax completes certification

BALAMBAN, CEBU — The world’s first methanol-powered Kamsarmax bulk carrier has completed all quality, safety, and performance certifications and has commenced its maiden voyage to East Asia—marking the successful delivery of a landmark vessel built in the Philippines.

Constructed by Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu), Inc. at West Cebu Estate, the vessel underwent comprehensive inspections to ensure full compliance with international maritime standards prior to deployment. Its entry into service underscores the Philippine shipbuilding sector’s capacity to deliver technologically advanced vessels that meet the operational and quality requirements of global shipping markets.

Formally named and revealed by His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., M/V Brave Pioneer—the 81,200-metric-ton dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmax bulk carrier—represents a significant advancement in lower-emission maritime transport. The vessel is engineered to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 10 percent, nitrogen oxides by up to 80 percent, and sulfur oxides by as much as 99 percent compared to conventional ships, reflecting the growing integration of cleaner fuel technologies in commercial shipping.

Beyond the vessel itself, the delivery highlights the depth of Filipino engineering capability, technical discipline, and workmanship. As Tsuneishi’s 381st vessel delivered worldwide, Brave Pioneer demonstrates how Philippine shipbuilding continues to perform at a level trusted by global operators—supporting complex builds with consistency and precision.

The milestone aligns with the government’s focus on strengthening innovation-driven manufacturing and advancing the country’s industrial capabilities. By enabling high-value, technology-led production, the Philippines continues to position itself as a competitive location for globally integrated manufacturing and export-oriented industries.

The delivery was marked by the President’s visit to West Cebu Estate, along with senior government and industry leaders including Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso O. Panga, Cebu Provincial Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro, Cebu 3rd District Representative Karen Hope Flores-Garcia, Balamban Municipal Mayor Amos Cabahug, Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz, the executives of Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu), Inc. led by its President Yasuaki Seto, and Kambara & Tsuneishi Foundation Representative Director Katsushige Kambara. The visit reflected continued public-private collaboration in strengthening the country’s industrial base and supporting globally competitive manufacturing.

Located in Balamban, Cebu, West Cebu Estate is a 540-hectare PEZA-registered Special Economic Zone widely recognized as the Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines. Anchored by Tsuneishi Heavy Industries and managed by Aboitiz Economic Estates, the estate operates as a solutions-driven industrial ecosystem—integrating power, water, logistics connectivity, estate management, and long-term infrastructure planning to support large-scale, technically complex manufacturing.

“What started as a single project evolved into a full ecosystem—creating jobs, building skills, strengthening local suppliers, and uplifting communities. Through this partnership, Balamban was transformed into the country’s shipbuilding capital, enabling the Philippines to compete on the global stage," said Sabin M. Aboitiz, President and CEO of the Aboitiz Group.

With more than three decades of operations at West Cebu Estate, Tsuneishi has launched nearly 400 ships and delivered over 380 vessels worldwide. Anchored by this long-standing partnership, West Cebu Estate has played a central role in positioning the Philippines as the world’s fourth-largest shipbuilder by gross tonnage.

As Brave Pioneer proceeds to its new home in East Asia, the delivery stands as a clear demonstration of how Philippine-based industrial ecosystems support global supply chains—through proven capability, disciplined execution, and sustained investment in people and infrastructure. PR