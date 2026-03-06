Wounded Davao cop gets award, cash assistance

A WOUNDED police officer received recognition and financial support from the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) on March 5, 2026, after sustaining a gunshot wound during an operation to serve a warrant of arrest against a regional most-wanted suspect in Toril District, Davao City.

PRO-Davao Regional Director Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, personally visited and checked on the health condition of Police Corporal Elthon John Mamac at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

Mamac was hit by a gunshot while lawfully performing his duty during the pursuit of a suspect known as “Kamansi,” also identified by the alias “Abdul.”

The suspect was listed as the Top 9 Regional Most Wanted Person and was also included in Coplan Abdul, which was approved by the National Headquarters. He is facing a standing warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

While on site, Rosete commended Mamac for his bravery and strong commitment to service.

In recognition of his sacrifice, he was awarded the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting as a symbol of honor for his actions during the operation.

In an interview, Rosete also announced that financial assistance has been extended to the injured officer.

“Nagbigay na ng initial assistance sa halagang P50,000. Ngayon po, may directive ako na pinadagdagan ito… kaya maging P100,000 pesos ang support na ipamimigay ngayon,” Rosete said.

Aside from the support from the regional headquarters, the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund, Inc. will also provide additional assistance.

“Maliban diyan, may P50,000 din na ibibigay ang PSMBFI para sa ating kapulisan na-in action,” he added.

Rosete further said coordination with the Philippine National Police-National Headquarters is already ongoing for the reimbursement of hospital expenses, including medical treatment and medicines.

“On-going na po ang aming communication sa National Headquarters for the reimbursement kung ilan ang nagastos dito sa hospital pati po yung mga medicines,” he added.

When asked about the possibility of a promotion for the wounded police officer, he said the award and potential elevation in rank will still undergo evaluation.

"For now, we awarded him the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting. We will also forward his case to determine if he can be granted a meritorious promotion due to the injuries he sustained. This will be evaluated and decided upon by the SPA deliberation, headed by our Deputy Regional Director for Operations, Police Colonel James Cipriano,” the official said.

Mamac is now in stable condition and was discharged on March 6. MARY ROSE ABULOC, DORSU INTERN