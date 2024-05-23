WTE plant solution to landfill crisis, say

DAVAO City Councilor Louie John J. Bonguyan advocated for the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant as the solution to the city's landfill issue.

During the "Aprubado sa Konseho" session on Tuesday morning, May 21, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Bonguyan emphasized that despite the waste burning involved, the WTE plant would operate under strict regulation.

“Kung makapasa with all our environmental laws sa Philippines, okay pero kung dili man pod me gusto maghimo ana sa Davao City which is kana dapat ang atoang usa pod na ipanghambog na naa tay WTE diri (If the project complies with all our environmental laws in the Philippines, then it's acceptable. However, if it doesn't meet our standards, we won't implement it in Davao City. It should be something we're proud of),” he said.

In 2015, the WTE project required approximately 500 to 550 tons of garbage, a quantity not met by the city's waste production at that time. However, this year, Davao City's waste output has increased to about 700 to 800 tons.

Bonguyan explained that the WTE project would involve burning garbage to generate energy. He reassured that environmental concerns would be addressed, drawing parallels with Japan's real-time monitoring of carbon dioxide emissions, where exceeding limits triggers automatic plant shutdowns.

While acknowledging Japan's grant for the project, Bonguyan highlighted the need for significant local funding to match it. He mentioned that the local government unit (LGU) and relevant ordinances are not obstacles, awaiting confirmation and funding from the national government.

The proposed WTE site in Biao Escuela, Davao City, spanning 10 hectares, will also accommodate an eco-township promoting various activities, including recycling.

Addressing concerns about an Australian firm's interest in a non-incineration waste technology, Bonguyan noted that only the Japan-funded WTE project had been discussed in his committee.

Meanwhile, Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo is expected to present the Australian firm's proposal. The firm plans to construct a 50-megawatt plant, larger than the Japan-funded 12-megawatt one.

Opposition to the WTE project comes from the local environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), which argues that incineration or alternative heating methods would still produce harmful chemicals.

Lawyer Mark Peñalver, Idis's executive director, advocates for eco-friendly initiatives and stringent environmental regulations as the true solutions to Davao City's waste problem. RGP

