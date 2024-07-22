WTE project’s budget ready but Neda’s approval needed

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) said that the National Economic and Development Authority’s (Neda) approval is needed to kickstart the Waste to Energy (WTE) project in Davao City.

Lawyer Ma. Mercedes V. Dumagan, regional director of DENR-Davao, mentioned during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2024, at the DENR office in Lanang, Davao City, that in their recent meeting for the WTE project, there was supposed to be a budget for it. However, it lapsed because there was no Neda-Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) approval.

“Meron na sanang budget ang [There was supposed to be a budget for the] WTE project, I think two years ago that was lodged sa [to the] EMB (Environmental Management Bureau) and then it lapsed because they did not get the Neda-ICC approval,” she said.

Dumagan explained that some of the reasons why they failed to secure Neda-ICC’s approval were regarding the concern about the legal framework and ownership. She mentioned that the department is currently repackaging the project.

When asked if the project is still moving forward, the regional director stated that it will depend on the Neda-ICC, and how it will be repackaged as a new initiative.

“New project na siya [it would be a new project] and we have to submit it again after it has been repackaged, meaning a conduct again of another feasibility study so it is a process that we need to prepare so that we can have it approved by Neda-ICC, it really depends sa ICC,” she said.

To recall, several councilors in Davao City have pinned their hopes on the WTE project to resolve the landfill crisis in the city. Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, on May 14, 2024, informed the media that an Australian firm is eager to advance the WTE project. The firm plans to build a 50-megawatt power plant, a significant increase from Jica’s proposed 12-megawatt plant.

Meanwhile, Councilor Louie John J. Bonguyan stated in a press conference on May 21, 2024, that despite the waste burning involved, the WTE plant would operate under strict regulations.

However, the Davao City-based environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) pointed out that despite the technology being non-incineration, it could still have negative impacts on the environment and human health.

Atty. Mark Peñalver, executive director of Idis, expressed concerns that although the new WTE project avoids incineration, it may not effectively address the city's waste issues. He suggested that a more sustainable approach would involve urging companies to adopt eco-friendly packaging and enforcing existing waste management regulations and facilities. RGP