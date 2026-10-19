y-speak!: A balde is not a climate plan

“BUMILI na kayo ng balde, para ‘pag umulan ay makolekta ninyo lahat…”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s remark about collecting rainwater ahead of the expected El Niño crisis may sound practical. For households, every drop counts. But as a senior high school student, I cannot help asking: Is a bucket really the best we can offer Filipinos preparing for a water crisis?

Anong balde ba ang hindi lang mag-iimbak ng tubig? Yung kayang mag-imbak ng konkretong plano, malinaw na desisyon, at sapat na solusyon para mahimasmasan ang gobyerno sa tunay na pangangailangan ng mga mamamayan.

Collecting rainwater can help, but it is not a substitute for reliable water systems, repaired leaking pipes, protected watersheds, and fair water distribution. Not every household has the space to store water, and not every community can depend on rainfall to meet its daily needs. Those who already struggle to access clean water deserve more than advice to buy another container.

Preparing for El Niño should mean preparing the country, not simply asking families to prepare themselves. Citizens must conserve water, but the government must ensure that conservation efforts are supported by concrete policies, infrastructure, and timely action.

A balde can collect rain. It cannot replace leadership. As the country faces a possible water crisis, Filipinos need more than empty containers. They need a government with a plan that holds water.

- Avee Jane Villas