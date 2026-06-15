y-speak!: A ball lost between shore and silence

RENE Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia was the kind of son families build their hopes around.

He was not just chasing minutes on the court. He was chasing something larger and far more fragile. Back home in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, there were six younger siblings watching him leave, trusting that his path would one day become theirs. Basketball was not just a sport. It was a way out.

He carried that quietly. People who knew him say he did not complain. He trained, studied, and stayed focused. Like many young athletes from poor families, he understood early that talent alone was not enough. It had to be disciplined, protected, and turned into something steady. A scholarship. A degree. A future that could hold others.

That was the plan.

It ended in the water.

On June 8, during a team-building activity in Aurora, Rene and fellow Ateneo player Divine Adili drowned. It was supposed to be a day meant to build trust, strengthen bonds, and prepare a team for the season ahead. Instead, it became the last day of two young men who had barely begun to live the lives they worked so hard for.

The word used afterward was “accident.” It came quickly, almost automatically. No foul play, authorities said.

But families do not bury their children using official language. They remember details. They remember last conversations. They remember the weight of everything that was supposed to happen next.

And they ask questions.

What happened in those moments when the situation turned dangerous?

Who was responsible for making sure it never reached that point?

What safeguards were in place for something as unpredictable and unforgiving as open water?

These are not questions driven by anger alone. They come from a deeper place. They come from the simple belief that young people placed under the care of an institution should come home alive.

Ateneo is not just any school. It is one of the country’s most respected institutions, with a basketball program known for discipline and excellence. It is led by experienced figures who understand both the physical and mental demands of the sport. That is exactly why the silence that followed has felt so heavy.

Statements of sympathy were released. Support was promised. But accountability is not the same as condolences.

Accountability requires clarity. It requires someone to say what went wrong and who allowed it to happen. It requires institutions to confront their own decisions, not just the tragedy that followed.

Without that, the story risks being reduced to something smaller than it really is.

For Rene’s family, the loss is not only about grief. It is about everything that was tied to him. He was the one who left so the others could stay. He was the one who took the chance, who stepped into a system that promised opportunity in exchange for effort and trust.

After his death, help came. Ateneo de Davao University stepped in and offered scholarships to his siblings. It is a gesture that will change their lives.

It is also a painful reminder.

Rene dreamed of that moment. He wanted his brothers and sisters to study without the burden he carried. He wanted to be there when it happened. To see them graduate. To tell them it was worth it.

Now the dream has arrived without him.

There is something deeply unfair about that kind of fulfillment. It forces a family to accept help and loss at the same time. It turns what should have been a shared victory into something quiet and incomplete.

This is where the story moves beyond one tragedy.

Because Rene’s story is not rare. Across the country, there are young athletes like him, carrying families on their backs, stepping into programs that promise discipline, education, and a better future. They trust those systems. Their families trust them too.

And when something goes wrong, it is often those with the least who lose the most.

We like to celebrate stories of resilience. We admire the athlete who rises from poverty, who trains harder, who sacrifices more. But resilience should not be an excuse for institutions to take risks with their lives. It should not mean that safety becomes secondary to training, bonding, or tradition.

Dreams like Rene’s are not abstract. They are built day by day, choice by choice. They depend not only on the person who carries them, but on the people and systems around them.

When those systems fail, the consequences do not stay within the court or the campus. They travel home. They sit at dinner tables where one chair is suddenly empty.

Rene Baterbonia believed that basketball could lift his family. He believed that if he worked hard enough, he could open doors for the people he loved.

He was not wrong.

But belief is not enough to keep someone safe.

And in the end, it remains what it has always been.

A ball lost between shore and silence.



- IAMaQuill

Editor’s note: iAMaQuill is the pen name of the contributor, a senior high school student who wished to keep writing under his pen name, as he wished.