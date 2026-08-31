y-speak!: Enough with the ‘Resilience’ card

EVERY time it rains, we pay the price. Look outside—the country is literally drowning, and we’re left paddling through avenues turned into rivers. Meanwhile, corrupt leaders sit safe and dry in air-conditioned halls, riding around in luxury paid for directly by our taxes while arguing over procedural technicalities.

While everyday citizens lose their homes, cars, and peace of mind, the grand stage of government remains paralyzed. Impeachment noise goes on a perpetual loop, sucking up every ounce of political oxygen in the room. Crucial, life-saving flood control hearings? Delayed. Shelved. Pushed to next Tuesday while the water rises to everyone's chest.

It’s the classic political sleight of hand: drown the public in endless theater so nobody notices the actual infrastructure crumbling beneath them. They throw out soundbites; we throw out waterlogged furniture.

This isn't just 'resilience.' This is systemic neglect. Every year we’re praised for surviving gross incompetence as if it were some noble badge of honor. I’m tired of resilience, and we should all be furious.

Stop voting for politicians who steal the money meant to keep us safe. The water is at the doorstep, the political class is playing games, and the clock is ticking. Countrymen, seriously—when are we finally going to rise?

EDITOR’S NOTE: nØise_w/o_s0unD is a 3rd year English Major student.