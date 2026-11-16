y-speak!: The family we never got to choose

THERE is a particular kind of loneliness that comes from living with people you never had the chance to choose. They are called family. They share your surname, your home, perhaps even your face. But sharing blood does not always mean sharing love, understanding, or respect.

We grow up being told that family is everything. That fathers are supposed to be our first heroes, mothers our constant refuge, and siblings our lifelong companions. We are taught that blood is thicker than water, that family should always come first, and that no matter what happens, home will always be where we belong.

But what happens when the people who are supposed to make you feel loved become the very reason you question your worth? What happens when home feels more like a battlefield than a place to rest?

I have often wondered why my father seems to hate me so much. I cannot remember a time when I genuinely felt the affection of a father coming from him. Perhaps I have spent too many years waiting for something that was never going to come. What makes it even harder to understand is seeing how affectionate and accommodating he can be toward other people. He seems capable of giving warmth to everyone else, yet somehow, that warmth rarely finds its way to his own family. There is a particular kind of hurt in watching your father treat other people with the tenderness you have spent a lifetime wishing to receive.

Then there is my mother. I know she has her own beliefs and understanding of the world, shaped by the generation she grew up in. But her principles often feel outdated, and our differences in perspective have become a recurring source of conflict. She belongs to a generation that sees certain values as unquestionable, while I belong to one that constantly questions, challenges, and reexamines them. Sometimes, what should have been an ordinary conversation becomes an argument about principles, independence, and the simple desire to be understood. It is exhausting to keep explaining yourself to someone who believes that being older automatically makes their perspective right.

And perhaps one of the things I have longed for the most is a genuine relationship with my siblings.

We are often told that siblings are supposed to be our first best friends. They are the people who grow up alongside us, share our childhood memories, and remain by our side long after our parents are gone. I used to think that was something I would eventually have. Instead, we grew apart through constant arguments, accusations, and misunderstandings, sometimes over the smallest things, sometimes over problems within the household that somehow always needed someone to blame.

There was even a time when a confrontation with one of my siblings nearly cost me my life. The experience left a wound that words cannot easily explain. Whatever relationship we once had was shattered that day. We have not spoken to each other for ten years. There were moments when my anger was so overwhelming that violent thoughts crossed my mind, but I never wanted to become someone who answered violence with violence. I am not someone who seeks fights. I simply wanted to be left in peace. And yet, I have had to live with the consequences of something that should never have happened in the first place.

Living in a toxic family is a different kind of exhaustion. It is having to measure your words because the smallest disagreement can turn into an argument. It is learning to stay silent just to keep the peace, swallowing your feelings because explaining yourself never seems to matter. It is being surrounded by people yet feeling completely alone. And perhaps the hardest part is realizing that you cannot simply walk away without carrying guilt, judgment, and the weight of being called ungrateful.

Sometimes, blood is not thicker than water. Sometimes, the people who share your DNA are not the people who understand your pain. Sometimes, strangers offer more kindness, friends provide more comfort, and people outside your own household make you feel more at home than those you have known your entire life.

I wish we could choose our families. I wish we could choose the people who raise us, the siblings we grow alongside, and the kind of home we return to every day. I wish family were always built on patience, respect, unconditional love, and the willingness to understand one another. But life does not give us that choice. We are born into families, not necessarily into the kind of love we deserve.

Perhaps that is why I hold on to a different dream.

The family I long for may not be the family I have today. Maybe I will never experience that kind of home under the roof I grew up in. Maybe the affection I wanted from my father, the understanding I hoped to receive from my mother, and the friendship I wished to have with my siblings are things I will have to learn to live without.

But I do not want these experiences to define the family I will have someday.

When I eventually build a family of my own, I hope to create the home I once wished I had. A home where affection is expressed without hesitation, where differences in opinion are welcomed rather than punished, where siblings grow up as each other's protectors rather than adversaries, and where nobody has to beg to feel loved. A home where children never have to question their worth or wonder whether they are truly wanted.

I may not have been able to choose the family I was born into. I cannot rewrite my childhood, change my parents, or recover the years I have lost with my siblings. But I can choose what kind of person I become, what kind of love I give, and what kind of family I build.

Perhaps I will never have the family I always dreamed of having. But someday, I hope to give that family to the children I may have.

And maybe, just maybe, that is how I finally find the home I have been looking for all my life.

- Matcha Prince



Editor's Note: Matcha Prince is a first-year college student who has chosen to remain anonymous and wishes to keep his identity confidential.