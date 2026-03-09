y-speak!: The late-burn effect: Reflections on my internship

MY TIME at SunStar Davao was short, but the impact was what I call a "late-burn effect"—an experience that didn’t hit me all at once but grew warmer and deeper the more I immersed myself in the work.

I remember my first week, walking into the office with my co-interns and feeling immediately overwhelmed. Seeing the rows of awards and recognitions in the conference room, I had a sudden, sharp realization: “Ay, dili man diay ni basta-basta atong agency.” Until then, SunStar was just a familiar name that popped up on my social media timeline. I used to joke that media outlets were just professional chismosa—until I actually experienced the work firsthand. Being a "nosey" storyteller is a gift. Realizing I was part of that machinery made me feel that I was exactly where I belonged.

Early on, I chose to handle social media tasks. I thought it would be "chill"—that maybe the media life wasn’t as exhausting as people claimed. But that naive impression didn’t last past the first week.

By the second week, I finally felt the "late-burn" effect in full force. Tasks piled up, and I found myself interviewing people who truly mattered to the community. I learned that in this industry, you aren’t just an intern; you are your output. If you write, you exist. If you don’t, you’re invisible. There’s a specific kind of magic—a real “butterfly in the stomach” feeling—that comes with seeing your name printed under a story. I felt so seen by the editors; they found a way to publish my work and gave me credit even when my drafts still required major revisions. That validation made me hungry. I started chasing stories, following co-interns to coverages, and doing whatever it took to see my byline again.

The most important lesson, however, was independence. I noticed interns at other agencies were often “babied” or constantly shadowed by their supervisors. At SunStar, our mentors let us find our own way. They watched us, yes, but they allowed us to stumble so we could learn to stand. I didn’t feel envy for the “guided” interns; I felt a sense of pride. I wasn’t just a student anymore; I was becoming a real member of the press.

In my final week, covering the sports beat, everything clicked. I was no longer doubtful about communicating with strangers. I woke up excited for the next press conference or public hearing. I fell in love with the rush, and it makes my heart heavy to let it go.

To the team—Ma’am Cristina, Ma’am Marianne, Ma’am Gillianne, Sir Ralph, Sir Ezra, and the entire staff—thank you for not just giving me tasks, but for giving me the space to grow. You didn’t just teach me how to write; you taught me how to be independent. That is a gift I will carry for the rest of my life.

I leave SunStar with a full heart and a clear direction, carrying the Sun and Star with me as I continue chasing my dreams in journalism. I now approach every assignment with curiosity and courage, ready to carve my own path in the media world.

- Kimberly Reponte/DNSC Intern