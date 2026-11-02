y-speak!: The place I used to fear

THERE was a time when I hated going to the cemetery.

As a child, I was afraid of the dead. I would avoid looking at the tombstones, walk a little faster past the graves, and hold someone's hand a little tighter whenever we had to pass through a cemetery. The thought of being surrounded by the dead was enough to send shivers down my spine.

Back then, I could not understand why people willingly spent time in a place that frightened me. Why would anyone sit beside a grave, talk to a tombstone, or bring flowers to someone who could no longer see them?

I thought the cemetery was a place to fear.

I never imagined it would become a place I would return to every year, carrying flowers in one hand and a heart full of things I could no longer say.

Growing up has a cruel way of changing the things we fear.

Somewhere between childhood and adulthood, the fear of the dead gives way to the fear of losing the living. And when that loss finally comes, the cemetery stops being a place of ghosts and shadows. It becomes a place of memories, unanswered questions, and conversations that have nowhere else to go.

You begin to understand why people linger beside graves long after the prayers have ended. Why some sit quietly, staring at a name engraved in stone. Why others bring food, tell stories, or laugh while remembering someone who once made them laugh.

They are not talking to the dead because they have forgotten that the person is gone. They are talking because love does not always know what to do with an absence.

And sometimes, speaking to someone who can no longer answer feels better than keeping everything inside.

Every Undas, families across the Philippines return to cemeteries to honor their departed loved ones. Roads grow crowded, flowers fill the stalls, candles flicker beside tombstones, and families gather around the graves of people whose names remain etched in their hearts.

For some, it is a family tradition. For others, it is a reunion with relatives they rarely see. But for those who have lost someone dear, Undas can feel like an annual appointment with grief.

You know the person will not be there to greet you. You know the grave will look almost exactly as you left it. You know that no amount of flowers, prayers, or whispered wishes will bring them back.

And yet, you go.

You go because there are memories attached to that place. Because there are stories you want to remember. Because there are apologies you wish you had made, thank-yous you wish you had said, and ordinary moments you would give anything to experience one more time.

You go because grief, despite what people say, does not follow a calendar.

It does not disappear after the funeral. It does not politely excuse itself after a year. It can return while you are eating your favorite meal, hearing an old song, passing a familiar street, or reaching for your phone to tell someone something before remembering that you cannot call them anymore.

Sometimes, grief is loud. Sometimes, it is nothing more than an empty chair at the dinner table.

And sometimes, it is standing in front of a tombstone, trying to hold back tears while pretending you are doing just fine.

Perhaps that is what makes Undas so difficult. It gives us permission to remember, but it also reminds us of everything we have lost.

For one day, or perhaps a few, we return to a place that represents the finality of death. We see the names, the dates, and the spaces between them. We are reminded that every life has an ending, even when the people we love seem too important to leave this world.

But we also see something else.

We see how love survives in the smallest details. In the flowers carefully chosen. In the candles lit despite the wind. In the stories repeated by relatives who refuse to let a loved one's memory fade. In the children who may not fully understand death yet, but who are learning that remembering someone is a way of keeping them close.

And perhaps, in time, they will understand what we once could not.

The cemetery is not frightening because the dead are there. It is painful because the people we love are no longer where we wish they were.

I used to be afraid of walking among the graves. Now, I find myself wishing I could walk beside someone who is buried there, even if only for a few more minutes.

I used to avoid looking at tombstones. Now, I look at them and remember the people behind the names, the lives behind the dates, and the love that remains long after a life has ended.

I used to think the cemetery was where people went to say goodbye.

Now, I understand that sometimes, it is where we go because we are not yet ready to stop saying hello.

And every year, when Undas comes around, I return to the place I once feared.

Not because I am no longer afraid of death.

But because somewhere beneath the stone, beyond the flowers and the candles, lies a part of my life I will always wish I could visit again.

The place I used to avoid is now the place I return to, year after year, carrying all the words I never got to say.

And sometimes, I cry.

Not because I am afraid of the dead.

But because I still miss the living.

- Timothy Rada