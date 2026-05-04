y-speak!: The weight of words

GROWING up, I thought the world was kinder. I thought people understood that words don’t just land on the skin—they go straight to the heart. But as I got older, I realized how many of us carry wounds that didn’t come from accidents, but from offhand comments people treat as “jokes.”

“Uy tambuka diay nimo no?”

“Hala, nawng na? Joke!”

“Plus size man kaayo, mars!”

I’ve heard them all—thrown lightly, treated like small talk, said casually. For them, it was harmless, but for me? It was the beginning of doubt.

Every comment became a mirror I didn’t ask for. Every laugh that followed felt like a reminder that my body was up for public evaluation. And slowly, I started questioning myself:

“Am I ugly?”

I would look in the mirror and wonder if everyone saw me the same way their comments framed me.

People think body shaming is only serious when it’s loud, intentional, and cruel. But most of the time, it’s disguised as “joke ra, sensitive ra kaayo ka.”

What they don’t realize is that these “jokes” stick. They echo. They bruise.

Behind every playful insult is someone who goes home thinking, “Maybe they’re right.” Someone who holds their breath when taking pictures. Someone who stops wearing the clothes they like. Someone who slowly, silently shrinks.

The worst part? People normalize it. They pass it around like a harmless habit without ever considering the damage.

For anyone who’s ever felt small because of someone else’s words, here’s what I want you to know:

Body shaming is not a joke.

Not now.

Not ever.

This is my story—and maybe it’s yours too. Let this be a reminder: kindness is free, and silence is always better than a joke that hurts.

We don’t know what people are going through. We don’t know their battles, their insecurities, or their quiet attempts to love themselves. We don’t know how long it took them just to feel okay and face the world.

If we want a place where people feel safe in their own bodies, it starts with us. It starts with unlearning hurtful “jokes.” It starts with respecting boundaries. It starts with choosing empathy.

No one deserves to doubt themselves just because someone else thought their body was worth a punchline.

- MARCELINO F. MARANE II, DORSU INTERN