y-speak!: When fuel prices follow you home

LATELY, I’ve been noticing how something as simple as fuel has started to feel heavy—not just on the road, but in everyday life. The continuous increase in fuel prices in the Philippines, especially in Davao City, doesn’t stay at gas stations. It follows you home, shaping your routine and the way you think about every peso you spend.

As someone who commutes and moves around the city, I feel it in the small moments—the hesitation before riding another jeepney, the quiet calculations in my head: “Kaya pa ba, or magtipid na lang?” (Can I still afford this, or should I cut back?). Sometimes, there’s even the thought of paying a little extra out of sympathy for drivers. It’s not always loud, but it’s there. And I know I’m not the only one feeling it. You see it in drivers who look more tired than usual, in commuters who choose to walk longer distances, and in conversations that always seem to circle back to how expensive things are getting.

Reports of some gas stations in the Davao Region halting operations due to fuel supply issues make the situation even more concerning. This shows that the problem is no longer just about rising prices—it is also about availability. When supply becomes unstable, it creates uncertainty not only for drivers, but for everyone who depends on daily transportation.

What makes it more frustrating is the feeling of helplessness. We know these price increases are influenced by global factors, but the impact is not just global—it is deeply felt at the local level, especially by ordinary Filipinos: commuters, drivers, and workers trying to get through each day.

In response, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) proposed a ₱5,000 monthly wage subsidy for minimum wage earners. They also recommended suspending taxes on fuel and basic goods, enforcing price controls on essential commodities, and pushing for a legislated wage increase.

These proposals matter because they aim to address the problem beyond short-term relief.

But this raises an important question: Is a one-time ₱5,000 subsidy enough to ease the burden—or does it only offer temporary relief while the real problem continues?

When fuel prices keep rising, when supply becomes uncertain, and when wages remain the same, the help given today can easily disappear tomorrow. It does not remove the pressure—it only postpones it.

For me, this situation is no longer just about fuel. It reflects how people are expected to keep adjusting, even as everything becomes more difficult.

Filipinos are known for resilience. But resilience should not be an excuse for delayed solutions.

Support should not only help people survive for a few days—it should allow them to live with stability. Right now, that stability still feels out of reach.

- MICHAELA GALAGAR/HCDC, SUNSTAR INTERN