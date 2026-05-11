y-speak!: ‘Why do they always send the poor?’

WHY don't presidents fight the war?

Why do they always send the poor?

That question, repeated like a chant in B.Y.O.B. by System of a Down, was never just about the Iraq War. It refused to stay in 2005. It follows every modern conflict, every rising tension, every headline that edges closer to violence.

Because the pattern has not changed. If anything, it has become easier to ignore.

In the Middle East, a familiar script is playing out again. Escalations are justified. Retaliation is framed as necessary. Global powers position themselves carefully, speaking in the language of stability and deterrence. Yet beneath all of that are ordinary people absorbing the cost of decisions they never made. Homes reduced to rubble. Lives interrupted or ended. Futures erased in the name of strategy.

“Dancing in the desert, blowing up the sunshine” sounds surreal, almost absurd, but that is exactly the point. It captures the disconnect between those who decide and those who suffer. For leaders, war can be calculated and distant. For civilians, it is immediate and irreversible.

The same uneasy reality echoes closer to home.

The tension between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea may not have crossed into full-scale conflict, but it sits on a fragile edge. Each confrontation at sea, each diplomatic protest, each show of force adds pressure to a situation that ordinary Filipinos have little control over. Yet if that pressure breaks, the consequences will not be evenly shared.

It will not be policymakers or powerful figures who face the first wave of risk. It will be Filipino soldiers tasked with defending uncertain lines. It will be fishermen navigating waters that have become contested not by choice, but by circumstance. It will be communities whose livelihoods are tied to a sea that is slowly turning into a flashpoint.

The same people's history always calls on.

“B.Y.O.B.” cuts through all of this with blunt clarity. It strips away the polished language of geopolitics and forces a more uncomfortable question to the surface. War is often wrapped in words like “freedom,” “security,” and “defense,” but beneath those words are human lives placed at risk. More often than not, those lives belong to people with the least power to influence the decisions being made.

The song also exposes something deeper. War is not only about conflict. It is about perception. It is about how easily narratives are shaped so that violence feels justified, even inevitable. When repeated often enough, these narratives turn suffering into background noise, something to be acknowledged but not truly confronted.

That is where the song remains unsettling. It refuses to let the listener stay comfortable. It does not explain away war. It does not dress it up. It asks a simple question and leaves it hanging.

Who pays the price?

Decades after its release, the answer still feels the same.

Not the powerful. Not the decision-makers. Not the ones who frame the narrative.

The poor.

And until that answer changes, the question will keep echoing, in every conflict, in every rising tension, and in every place where the cost of war is carried by those who never chose it.



- Marco Gomez