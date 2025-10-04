Yassi turns pain into music

AT JUST 12 years old, Yassi Estrera is already proving that even the harshest voices of doubt can be silenced by the unyielding power of music.

A Grade 7 student at Lupon Vocational High School in Davao Oriental, Yassi, recently placed in the Top Six of ABS-CBN’s Idol Kids Philippines. Though she fell short of the grand finals, she has already established herself as more than just a promising vocalist. With her discipline, resilience, and maturity, Yassi is shaping into a future music professional with a story that inspires far beyond the stage.

This was her third national TV competition, following stints on Sing Galing and Tawag ng Tanghalan. Yet more than exposure, what makes her journey remarkable is how she transformed pain from bullying into art.

A song born from pain

During her audition aired last July 2025, Yassi told judges Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Angeline Quinto, and Juan Karlos Labajo that she was also a songwriter. She then revealed she had written “Begging,” a song about her painful experiences with bullying.

“I got a high score in this quiz. They called me a nerd for knowing all the answers,” she recalled. “There was this one time that the bullying was getting severe.”

One bully even pulled down her skirt and scratched her arms, leaving scars she still carries today. The incident was reported to her parents and school, but the emotional damage lingered.

“When I’m in public, I feel like nobody understands me. Sometimes people say I’m just being dramatic,” she admitted.

It was then that she turned to her guitar, pen, and paper. Pouring her pain into “Begging,” Yassi moved the judges, who praised not only her voice but also her courage in transforming trauma into music.

“It feels like mas magaan pa yung heart ko po (It feels like my heart is so much lighter),” she said in an interview with SunStar Davao. It was also the first time she publicly shared her bullying story, known only from her parents and closest friends until then.

Joining Idol Kids, she added, was her way of inspiring others: “I always had a dream to inspire kids to never give up on their dreams,” she said.