Yassi turns pain into music

AT JUST 12 years old, Yassi Estrera is already proving that even the harshest voices of doubt can be silenced by the unyielding power of music.
A Grade 7 student at Lupon Vocational High School in Davao Oriental, Yassi, recently placed in the Top Six of ABS-CBN’s Idol Kids Philippines. Though she fell short of the grand finals, she has already established herself as more than just a promising vocalist. With her discipline, resilience, and maturity, Yassi is shaping into a future music professional with a story that inspires far beyond the stage.
This was her third national TV competition, following stints on Sing Galing and Tawag ng Tanghalan. Yet more than exposure, what makes her journey remarkable is how she transformed pain from bullying into art.
A song born from pain
During her audition aired last July 2025, Yassi told judges Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Angeline Quinto, and Juan Karlos Labajo that she was also a songwriter. She then revealed she had written “Begging,” a song about her painful experiences with bullying.
“I got a high score in this quiz. They called me a nerd for knowing all the answers,” she recalled. “There was this one time that the bullying was getting severe.”
One bully even pulled down her skirt and scratched her arms, leaving scars she still carries today. The incident was reported to her parents and school, but the emotional damage lingered.
“When I’m in public, I feel like nobody understands me. Sometimes people say I’m just being dramatic,” she admitted.
It was then that she turned to her guitar, pen, and paper. Pouring her pain into “Begging,” Yassi moved the judges, who praised not only her voice but also her courage in transforming trauma into music.
“It feels like mas magaan pa yung heart ko po (It feels like my heart is so much lighter),” she said in an interview with SunStar Davao. It was also the first time she publicly shared her bullying story, known only from her parents and closest friends until then.
Joining Idol Kids, she added, was her way of inspiring others: “I always had a dream to inspire kids to never give up on their dreams,” she said.
The ‘Idol’ Journey
Just 11 years old at the time of her audition, Yassi impressed with her rendition of the OPM classic Himig ng Pag-Ibig and earned four yesses from the judges.
Despite her experience in competitions, she admitted feeling nervous, but found comfort in her fellow contestants.
“Very relaxing po ang environment (The environment is relaxing) because you’re surrounded by people who also have the same passion and dream as you,” she said.
Reaching the Top Six was already a victory she did not expect. “I was not really expecting po, but since I always practice po, I always assure myself to have positive thinking that I could become part of the grand finals,” Yassi said.
She also emphasized the importance of discipline: “Kailangan po na mag-practice daily po, with a fixed time for practice and rest. Discipline, time management, and even being careful with food intake are very important.”
Grace in defeat
Yassi’s journey ended just shy of the grand finals. But instead of frustration, she embraced the result with maturity.
“I just keep telling myself that it’s fine, more opportunities are ahead. Maybe this isn’t for me. It may be their time but not mine,” she said.
Although she admitted crying after the announcement, she quickly reminded herself that setbacks are stepping stones. “I’ll just keep practicing and practicing until I get better and finally become the champion.”
Budding singer-songwriter
Yassi’s love for music began before she was born. “My parents kept singing to me, jamming, and doing karaoke while I was still in their belly,” she said. At age three, she joined her first school competition, singing Shooting Star from the Barbie movie soundtrack.
Now, she balances school, music practice, and gigs—while also writing her own songs. Her influences span OPM icons like KZ Tandingan, Juan Karlos, and Janine Berdin, to international acts such as Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Billie Eilish, and even alternative bands like Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and Gorillaz.
Her single Pangarap Ko is already out under Star Music, with more songs on the way—including Colorful, a Paramore-inspired track. She also writes songs based on characters she draws, showing that her creativity goes far beyond music.
Looking ahead, Yassi sees herself more as a songwriter and recording artist than a contest regular. She dreams of producing her own album and pursuing college studies in music, law, or veterinary medicine—always to give back through charity work.
Words of wisdom
To young dreamers, Yassi’s message is clear: don’t let bullies define you. Instead, channel your energy into your passions—whether in music, art, or any craft.
She also reminds kids to stay grounded: “Stay humble and keep your feet on the ground.” For her, success in showbiz is about both talent and personality, with social intelligence often as important as skill.
Unfazed by online criticism, she refuses to let negativity drag her down. “It’s not my problem that they don’t like what I sound like or my choices,” she said. Instead, she uses criticism as motivation to grow stronger.
In every note she sings and every song she writes, Yassi Estrera proves that dreams don’t fade in the face of pain—they rise above it: stronger, braver, and louder. RGL