YOLO to hit PH cinemas on April 17

Get ready to laugh, cry and be inspired by YOLO, the comedy drama that broke records in China when it opened during the Lunar New Year holiday.



Sony Pictures recently acquired the international distribution rights to the film, and it will open in Philippine cinemas, via Columbia Pictures, on April 17. Directed by Jia Ling, YOLO is the biggest grossing film so far for 2024, earning a massive $475 million at the global box office to date.

YOLO tells the story of Le Ying (played by Jia Ling), who has been staying at home for many years, doing nothing in particular. After graduating from college and working for a while, Le Ying chooses to withdraw from society, closing herself off from social circles, which she believes is the best way to “reconcile” with herself. Then one day, after several twists of fate, she decides to live life in a different way. In cautiously venturing into the outside world, Le Ying meets boxing coach Hao Kun (played by Lei Jia Yin), who just may change her life.

The film was written and directed by lead star Jia Ling, who became the highest-grossing female director in China in 2021 with her directorial debut film Hi, Mom($839 million at the global box office), which, like YOLO, she also wrote and starred in.

Ling reportedly lost 110 pounds (50 kilograms) for her role in YOLO, inspiring a fitness and sports craze among its audience.

Says Master Wen Dao Shen, a movie reviewer in China: “The topic of this film is not how Jia Ling lost her weight, but rather the process of how she becomes stronger and starts to love herself. She plays Leying with her whole heart and soul. This is more than sincerity, this is courage.”

About YOLO

