Young couple killed in alleged drag race crash

A YOUNG couple believed to have been merely passing through was killed after their motorcycle was struck during an alleged illegal drag race along the Davao-Bukidnon Road in Barangay Catalunan Pequeño, Davao City, before dawn on Monday, August 3.

The fatal crash, which occurred at around 2:50 a.m. in front of the Felpumes Gasoline Station, involved four motorcycles and left another rider critically injured, prompting police to intensify efforts against illegal street racing in the city.

Based on the initial investigation of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), several motorcycles were allegedly engaged in a high-speed drag race when they collided with the southbound motorcycle carrying the victims. The impact triggered a chain-reaction crash, throwing the couple off their motorcycle.

The victims, initially identified by police only through their aliases as "Lovely," 27, and "Angel," were declared dead at the scene after sustaining severe injuries. Their bodies were later brought to a local funeral home while authorities completed the process of notifying their families.

In a Facebook post, a cousin of one of the victims, Dhyrille Lian, identified the casualties as Angelou M. Isidro and her partner, Lovely Kim E. Cadayona, saying the couple had been working in Davao City to provide for their family and young child.

“Angel and Lovely were both hardworking individuals who worked in Davao City to provide for their family. Lovely worked for Foodpanda, sometimes as early as 3:00 AM, while Angel worked as a call center agent,” Lian wrote.

Lian added that the couple's sudden deaths have left their family grieving while facing financial burdens.

“Their sudden passing has left their loved ones with not only a deep emotional loss but also financial responsibilities. We are humbly asking for any financial assistance, no matter how small, to help their family with the bills, expenses, and needs left behind, especially for their child,” the post read.

Another rider, identified by police as alias "Shane," sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment.

Police said one of the suspected participants in the alleged drag race fled immediately after the incident and remains the subject of a manhunt. Another rider was arrested by personnel of the Baliok Police Station and is now under police custody.

The arrested rider may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide, serious physical injuries, and damage to property.

Investigators are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from establishments along the Catalunan Pequeño stretch to determine the sequence of events and identify all those involved.

Authorities are also verifying whether every rider involved in the collision had been participating in the alleged drag race.

Following the tragedy, DCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria said the police will increase visibility and patrols in areas frequently used for illegal street racing, particularly along the Catalunan Pequeño corridor.

Madria said the move mirrors the intensified police presence previously implemented along the Davao Coastal Road, where reports of illegal drag racing have significantly declined. He added that police will closely coordinate with barangay officials to ensure suspected races are immediately reported and disrupted.

The city police chief also reminded motorists that reckless driving and illegal racing endanger not only participants but also innocent road users.

As of press time, police continued their investigation while pursuing the remaining suspect involved in the alleged illegal street race. DEF