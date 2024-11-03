Young Dabawenya ballerina wins international awards

A YOUNG ballerina from Davao City has made an extraordinary mark in the world of ballet as she aced other bests on an international stage. Competing against dancers from around the world, eight-year-old Phoenix Tuason has achieved what few her age could imagine — winning Triple Platinum Awards at the prestigious International Arts Festival held in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 18-20, 2024.

Phoenix’s awards include the coveted Junior Grand Awards for Classical Ballet Solo and Any Genre Solo, showcasing her versatility and technical skill. She was also named the Highest Scorer in the Age 7 Category for both Classical Ballet and Any Genre Solo, and she won Platinum Awards in Classical Ballet, Jazz, and Any Genre Solo.

Her achievements didn’t stop there — she earned scholarship grants and invitations to compete in future international events, including the 2025 International Arts Festival and the Singapore Grand Championships in 2024.

Phoenix’s journey to this moment has been marked by growth and dedication. As her mother, Red Tuason, recalls, “We just wanted her to have a summer activity, so we enrolled her in ballet. Seeing her enjoy her training and grow more confident in herself has been the best part of it all.” Little did they know that this summer hobby would ignite a passion that would lead Phoenix to international acclaim.

Phoenix, who trains at the En Avant Dance and Arts Centre in Davao City, started ballet just over a year ago. Her love for the art blossomed quickly, fueled by her own creativity and the support of her ballet teachers and teammates.

“I love how ballet makes me feel creative, happy, and motivated,” she said.