Young Dabawenya ballerina wins international awards

A YOUNG ballerina from Davao City has made an extraordinary mark in the world of ballet as she aced other bests on an international stage. Competing against dancers from around the world, eight-year-old Phoenix Tuason has achieved what few her age could imagine — winning Triple Platinum Awards at the prestigious International Arts Festival held in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 18-20, 2024.
Phoenix’s awards include the coveted Junior Grand Awards for Classical Ballet Solo and Any Genre Solo, showcasing her versatility and technical skill. She was also named the Highest Scorer in the Age 7 Category for both Classical Ballet and Any Genre Solo, and she won Platinum Awards in Classical Ballet, Jazz, and Any Genre Solo.
Her achievements didn’t stop there — she earned scholarship grants and invitations to compete in future international events, including the 2025 International Arts Festival and the Singapore Grand Championships in 2024.
Phoenix’s journey to this moment has been marked by growth and dedication. As her mother, Red Tuason, recalls, “We just wanted her to have a summer activity, so we enrolled her in ballet. Seeing her enjoy her training and grow more confident in herself has been the best part of it all.” Little did they know that this summer hobby would ignite a passion that would lead Phoenix to international acclaim.
Phoenix, who trains at the En Avant Dance and Arts Centre in Davao City, started ballet just over a year ago. Her love for the art blossomed quickly, fueled by her own creativity and the support of her ballet teachers and teammates.
“I love how ballet makes me feel creative, happy, and motivated,” she said.
Her passion, combined with hard work and discipline, has clearly set her apart as a young dancer with a bright future.
Reflecting on her rapid rise in ballet, Phoenix shared, “Last year, I only got a Potential Award. But now, my training and hard work really paid off. Not only did I get three Platinum Awards, but also two Grand Awards and scholarships.”
For Phoenix, the pinnacle of her experience was the unforgettable moment when a judge lifted her up, recognizing her achievement and talent. “That was the best part,” she said.
Phoenix's family has been instrumental in helping her balance her dreams with her responsibilities as a student. Despite her rigorous ballet training schedule, she remains a consistent honor student, thanks to her family’s dedication to ensuring she succeeds both academically and artistically.
“It’s very challenging to balance school life and ballet,” shared her mother, who recently enrolled Phoenix in a tutorial center to help her manage both commitments. “But we’re incredibly proud of her. She’s shown so much dedication and discipline.”
For the Tuason family, watching Phoenix perform on an international stage was a surreal and deeply emotional experience. “We felt like we did something right to see her do so well,” her mother said. “She gave us so much pride — at only eight years old, she came home with five trophies, nine medals, and eight scholarship grants in less than a year.”
Phoenix’s favorite performances from the competition reveal her love for creativity and expression. Her ballet performance as “Silverfairy,” her jazz piece titled “Confident,” and her contemporary dance “Suryamani” each showcased different aspects of her talent, allowing her to fully immerse herself in the art of storytelling through dance.
Looking ahead, Phoenix’s future in ballet seems as bright as ever. Her talent has not only won her awards but also opened doors for advanced training and international exposure.
For Phoenix, dancing is more than just an art form — it’s a way to connect, express, and inspire.
When asked what advice she would give to other kids who dream of dancing, her message was simple yet powerful: “Listen to your coach, be disciplined, and have a lot of fun.” Her words reflect a wisdom beyond her years, offering a glimpse into the values that have guided her journey so far.
Phoenix Tuason’s story is more than just an account of a young dancer winning awards. It’s a testament to the power of dedication, the importance of family support, and the boundless potential within the youth of Davao City. As she continues to excel and grow, Phoenix embodies a bright future for the arts and serves as an inspiration to countless young dreamers. Her success is a reminder that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.
With her achievements, Phoenix has become a source of pride not only for her family but for the entire Davao community. She is a young talent with the spirit of a champion, and as she dances her way into new opportunities, her story will continue to inspire and uplift the city that celebrates her. KBP