Young Dabawenyos showcase talents in 2nd Davao City Tourism Olympics

CREATIVITY, technical skills, and the spirit of Filipino hospitality took center stage as 15 colleges and universities brought their creativity, skills, and hospitality excellence to the 2nd Davao City Tourism Olympics 2026 held September 30 at the SM City Davao Annex Event Center.

Organized by the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) in celebration of Tourism Month, the competition brought together aspiring tourism professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, ingenuity, and readiness for careers in the industry.

This year’s Olympics expanded its challenges to eight tourism-related categories: tour guiding, tourism circuit development, video and brochure creation, travel photography, tourism investment pitching, event planning, and digital tourism marketing.

CTOO head Willenito P. Tormis Jr. highlighted the importance of combining technical excellence with the warmth and genuine hospitality associated with Davao tourism.

He emphasized that the competition reflects how professional skills and authentic Dabawenyo hospitality work hand in hand to create memorable visitor experiences.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message delivered by City Councilor Myrna Dalodo Ortiz, described the event as a valuable platform for students to showcase their potential, exchange ideas and gain practical insights as they prepare for their future careers.

The 15 participating institutions were Amya Polytechnic College, Brokenshire College, Davao Doctors College, DMMA College, Holy Cross of Davao College, International Management School, JIB College of Business and Tourism, Jose Maria College, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, MATS College of Technology, National University, Philippine Women’s College, University of Immaculate Conception and University of Mindanao.

Beyond the competition, the Tourism Olympics highlighted the role of young people in shaping the future of Davao’s tourism industry, bringing together creativity, innovation, professional competence, and the welcoming spirit that defines the city’s hospitality.

The first Davao City Tourism Olympics was launched one year ago and held at Rogen Inn. Congratulations to all the participants, coaches, schools, and winners.