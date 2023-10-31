Young first-time BSKE voter gets media focus

A GROUP of media practitioners, initially waiting for former President Rodrigo Duterte's (FPRRD's) arrival in the early hours of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, turned their attention to a 19-year-old first-time voter from Barangay 74-A Matina Crossing.

The young voter had intended to cast his vote at Cluster Precinct 841, which coincidentally serves as the cluster precinct for Vice-President Sara Duterte and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

His presence attracted media attention after he entered five minutes past the scheduled 3 p.m. closing time.

A board of inspectors member from Cluster 841 mentioned that they allow a 15-minute grace period in case other voters arrive.

Within this window, 19-year-old resident Johnny Mabasa entered the precinct to cast his vote, taking an additional 10 minutes before doing so.

However, FPRRD did not cast his vote in this year's BSKE elections.

"Nagdali-dali gani ko kay alas 3 na. May gani nakaabot pa (I hurried because it was already 3 p.m. Fortunately, I was able to make it)," Mabasa said.

According to Chapter 3, Section 422 of the Commission on Elections on Voting, Counting of Votes, and Canvassing, the commission or the board of inspectors at the precinct may make exceptions to the specified times.

"[I]f at three o'clock in the afternoon, there are still voters within thirty (30) meters in front of the polling place, who have not yet cast their votes, voting shall continue but only to allow said voters to cast their votes without interruption," the rule stated.

The assigned poll clerk is responsible for promptly recording the names of voters and assigning them consecutive numbers.

The poll clerk will call out the names of the listed voters three times in the order they were recorded - if a voter's name is called and they are not present, they will not be allowed to vote at a later time. ICE