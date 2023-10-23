Younger generation prone to osteoporosis

THE younger generation is at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis due to unhealthy lifestyles, according to a Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) official.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa PIA event on Friday morning, October 20, at NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza, Dr. Matthew Rex Madayag, senior consultant at the SPMC Department of Rehabilitation, noted an increase in bone problems among young people.

He attributed this trend to brittle bones caused by poor lifestyle choices. While many cases at SPMC are due to bone issues, some are linked to nutritional deficiencies.

Madayag explained that nutritional deficiencies often arise from youngsters' preference for alcoholic beverages over calcium-rich milk, which is crucial for bone health.

Early alcohol exposure, along with smoking and an imbalanced diet, can lead to bone brittleness and, ultimately, osteoporosis.

He said that children using steroids, particularly puff steroids, as medication can also contribute to early-onset of brittle bones.

Bodybuilders who rely on steroids for muscle mass are susceptible to bone degradation.

Financial constraints preventing parents from purchasing milk often contribute to nutritional deficiencies in children. Additionally, some children may be lactose intolerant, leading to stomach upset after consuming milk.

Although calcium-rich supplements are available, their high cost can be a barrier for parents.

Beyond children, women in menopause face a higher risk of developing osteoporosis due to decreased calcium production in their bodies. During menopause, Osteoblasts (cells responsible for forming new bones) decrease, while Osteoclasts (cells that dissolve old bone tissue) increase.

Madayag advised individuals to mitigate the effects of osteoporosis by avoiding alcohol, smoking, and unhealthy diets.

At SPMC, patients with osteoporosis are encouraged to engage in weight-bearing exercises, which can stimulate bone production, especially for the elderly. The orthopedic section also offers physical therapy and occupational therapy services to help patients regain normal function.

“Hindi naman talaga totally ma-stop yung osteoporosis pero ma-delay, pwede namin ma-delay or pwede mag-improve yung bone formation (We cannot totally stop osteoporosis but we can delay, we can delay [its effect] or we could improve bone formation),” he said.

Compared to osteoarthritis, osteoporosis is a "silent disease" that progresses as bone mineral density and mass decrease, or as bone quality changes.

Madayag identified fractures in the wrists, spine, and hips are common signs of osteoporosis. He urged awareness of the condition to avoid costly orthopedic operations.

As SPMC celebrates "Bone and Joint Awareness Week," Madayag underscored the importance of milk, calcium, and vitamin D for calcium absorption in the body. RGP