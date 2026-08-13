Your Kadayawan home base

KADAYAWAN is best experienced on the streets — amid pounding drums, bursts of color, elaborate costumes, and the energy of a city celebrating its culture.

But after a full day of festivities, knowing where to return matters, too.

Davao City expects another busy Kadayawan season as visitors arrive for the parades, food, shopping, cultural activities, and events happening across the city.

Tourism continues to gain momentum. Davao recorded 525,342 tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2026, up 19 percent from the same period last year. By April, arrivals for the first four months had increased 15 percent year over year.

This year’s festival, themed “We Are One, KadayawOne!” and tagged “KadayawOne All Over the City: Best Kadayawan Experience,” puts the spotlight on Davao’s 11 ethnolinguistic communities, culture, arts, music, dance, and agricultural abundance.

With Indak-Indak and Pamulak sa Kadayawan set for Aug. 16 and activities spread across the city, where you stay can shape how you experience the celebration.

For The Best of Davao 2026, here are five hotels for five different kinds of Kadayawan travelers.