Your Kadayawan home base

KADAYAWAN is best experienced on the streets — amid pounding drums, bursts of color, elaborate costumes, and the energy of a city celebrating its culture.
But after a full day of festivities, knowing where to return matters, too.
Davao City expects another busy Kadayawan season as visitors arrive for the parades, food, shopping, cultural activities, and events happening across the city.
Tourism continues to gain momentum. Davao recorded 525,342 tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2026, up 19 percent from the same period last year. By April, arrivals for the first four months had increased 15 percent year over year.
This year’s festival, themed “We Are One, KadayawOne!” and tagged “KadayawOne All Over the City: Best Kadayawan Experience,” puts the spotlight on Davao’s 11 ethnolinguistic communities, culture, arts, music, dance, and agricultural abundance.
With Indak-Indak and Pamulak sa Kadayawan set for Aug. 16 and activities spread across the city, where you stay can shape how you experience the celebration.
For The Best of Davao 2026, here are five hotels for five different kinds of Kadayawan travelers.
1. dusitD2 Davao — For the refined escape
Kadayawan can be loud and nonstop. dusitD2 Davao offers a polished retreat when it is time to slow down.
Located along Stella Hizon Reyes Drive in Lanang, the hotel puts guests near the airport and the city’s northern commercial district. Its rooms, restaurants, pool, fitness center, and spa offer plenty of ways to recharge.
Best for: Couples, business travelers, and those who prefer an upscale retreat.
2. Acacia Hotel Davao — For families
Acacia Hotel Davao offers families a comfortable base during one of Davao’s busiest weeks.
Located along J.P. Laurel Avenue in Lanang, it features a pool, fitness center, and dining options including Waling-Waling Cafe and Luk Foo Palace. Its Likha Gift and Souvenir Shop also offers locally made products.
After a long day at the festival, families can eat, unwind, and regroup without leaving the property.
Best for: Families seeking comfort and convenience.
3. Seda Abreeza — For city explorers
For travelers who plan to spend most of their time outside the hotel, Seda Abreeza offers a strategic base.
Located along J.P. Laurel Avenue in Bajada, it puts guests near one of Davao’s major commercial areas and within reach of various transport options.
That matters during Kadayawan, when activities spread across the city under the “All Over the City” concept.
Best for: First-time visitors and travelers eager to explore beyond the main festival venues.
4. Park Inn by Radisson Davao — For convenience
During Kadayawan, convenience can be a luxury.
Park Inn by Radisson Davao, inside the SM Lanang Premier complex, puts shopping, dining, and entertainment within easy reach.
The setup works especially well for families and groups with different schedules. One can shop, another can dine, while someone else rests — without everyone having to cross the city.
Best for: Families, groups, and travelers who want key amenities close by.
5. The Royal Mandaya Hotel — For the Davao experience
For travelers who want to get closer to the city’s cultural and civic heart, The Royal Mandaya Hotel offers a different Kadayawan experience.
Located along J. Palma Gil Street downtown, the hotel puts guests closer to older streets, public spaces, restaurants, and cultural landmarks.
With Subang Sinugdanan returning and other activities highlighting Davao’s history, traditions, and creative expressions, staying downtown offers a chance to experience the city beyond the parade route.
Best for: Travelers who want to explore Davao’s culture and everyday character.
Find your Kadayawan home
There is no single formula for the perfect Kadayawan hotel.
Some will want the quiet comfort of dusitD2. Families may prefer Acacia. City explorers can make Seda their jumping-off point, while Park Inn offers mall-side convenience. Those seeking downtown’s cultural pulse may find The Royal Mandaya a better fit.
Kadayawan may belong to the streets, but the experience does not end there. It starts with the first morning coffee, continues through a day of parades and food trips, and winds down in the comfort of a room after the crowds have gone home. DEF