Youth group sets up community pantry for jeepney drivers

A YOUTH group set up a community pantry for jeepney drivers in Davao City as rising fuel prices pushed up the cost of basic goods and cut into drivers’ daily earnings.

The Youth Advocates for Pro-People Transportation (YAPPT) Network launched the pantry on April 1, 2026, in the city’s downtown area. Organizers said they plan to expand the initiative to reach more drivers across other areas.

The group acknowledged the pantry offers only temporary relief but said it aims to ease the burden on drivers affected by increasing fuel costs.

To sustain the effort, YAPPT called for donations, saying even small contributions can help support jeepney drivers.

Marlou Engreso, YAPPT spokesperson, said the initiative highlights what collective action can achieve.

“Temporary lang ni nga alibyo sa atong mga draybers. Maong kung kaya sa mga kabatan-unan nga maka-mobilisa og tabang sa mga drayber, unsa na lang kaya ang mabuhat para sa mga draybers kung mulihok ang mas naay dakong resources sama sa gobyerno? (This is only a temporary relief for our drivers. If the youth can mobilize help, how much more could be done if those with greater resources, like the government, take action?),” He said.

Engreso said jeepney drivers continue to struggle amid rising fuel prices. Based on the group’s dialogue with drivers, many now take home only P200 to P500 a day, with more than half of their income lost to fuel expenses.

“As commuters, it’s disheartening to see drivers who serve the public every day face this crisis,” he said, adding that the group supports calls to halt oil price hikes and increase the minimum fare.

Earlier, jeepney drivers in Davao City staged a transport strike, calling for the removal of VAT and excise taxes on fuel, a rollback of prices to P55 per liter, fare increases, and a P1,200 family living wage. They also pushed for stronger government control of the oil industry to stabilize prices.

Fuel prices are expected to rise further this April based on trading data from March 30 to April 2. Diesel prices may increase by P15 per liter, gasoline by P1.20, and kerosene by P8.

The increase is linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. RGP