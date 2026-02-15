Youth spread love on V-Day campaign

YOUTH volunteers turned Valentine’s Day into a lesson on consent and protection with the “FreeLoveHugs – Valentine’s Edition” campaign on February 14, 2026, reaching key public areas across Davao City.

Members of Kabataang FPOP Davao started at the FPOP Clinic, then moved to San Pedro Square, engaging young people with flyers, short discussions, and free condoms as part of their advocacy on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

The campaign covered more than four public spots downtown, including areas near KFC in front of Davao Doctors Hospital, Gaisano South, People’s Park, and in front of Davao City Hall, where volunteers spoke with passersby about safe and responsible expressions of love.

“Kabataang FPOP wants to put youth at the center of this initiative, especially those with limited background on sexual and reproductive health,” said Chapter Chairperson Jey Macalawa. “The highlight of this event is really the youth. We want to spread awareness and give them proper knowledge about love, consent, boundaries, and protection so they can make responsible choices.”

Volunteers handed out over 200 condoms and held brief talks on teenage pregnancy prevention, HIV, and sexually transmitted infections. Melchiah Elias said she joined because of her passion for youth health education. “We love love, but we should love responsibly. The youth are naturally curious, so it is important to guide them and promote safety,” she said.

Organizers noted that peer-to-peer conversations worked well because most volunteers are aged 16 to 20, allowing young participants to ask questions comfortably and without fear of judgment. CYNDIE LAJERA, DNSC INTERN