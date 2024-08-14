Yulo dedicates Paris Olympics triumph to all Filipinos

MANILA – Carlos Yulo said his historic Paris Olympics stint was not just his glory but the entire Philippines'.

"Panalo natin lahat ito (This is our win)," Yulo told the media upon arrival at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Tuesday night.

Most of the Philippine team members who stayed for the closing ceremonies, led by Yulo and boxing bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, returned home to an adoring nation.

From Paris, France to Dubai, United Arab Emirates where they boarded a Philippine Airlines chartered flight, the national team landed at around 7:10 p.m.

At the Maharlika hangar, the delegation was welcomed by the families of athletes and officials, a military drum and bugle corps, and flag-waving students of nearby Villamor Air Base Elementary School.

Yulo, undoubtedly the star of the night, was mobbed upon deplaning with Petecio.

Team Philippines then traveled to Malacañan Palace in Manila, personally welcomed by no less than the First Family.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. distributed incentives from the Office of the President and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) – P2 million each for the 19 non-medalists, P2 million each for Petecio and Villegas, and P20 million for Yulo

As mandated by law, Yulo will receive another P20 million (P10 million per gold medal) and the boxers another P2 million each, also from PAGCOR’s funds.

EJ Obiena, John Tolentino, Lauren Hoffman, Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno, Carlo Paalam, Kiyomi Watanabe, Kayla Sanchez, Eumir Marcial, Jarod Hatch, Joanie Delgaco, Sam Catantan, John Ceniza and Hergie Bacyadan also graced the Palace dinner.

Other Philippines team members not in the country yet are gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo; and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

On Wednesday, a motorcade will start from Aliw Theater in Pasay City at around 3 p.m., to the streets of Manila and finally to Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. PNA