Yulo gets another P10M from ICTSI

CARLOS Yulo received another P10 million windfall this time from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) for the vault and floor exercise gold medals the gymnast won in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On hand to present Yulo his bonus were Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Christian Martin Gonzalez, who represented ICTSI chairman and CEO Enrique K. Razon in the simple ceremony at the Waterside at Solaire in Pasay City.

“Thank you to the ICTSI, Sir Ricky [Razon],” said Yulo, who arrived from Paris on Thursday. “Thank you to POC president, Mayor Abraham Tolentino, and we are all hoping they will continue supporting us up to the next Olympics and overseas competitions.”

It wasn’t only Yulo who was rewarded by the ICTSI and its chairman and CEO Enrique Razon, but also bronze medalists boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio with P2 million each, and the non-medalists in the 22-athlete Team Philippines who received P200,000 each in bonuses.

“Let us thank the ICTSI, Mr. Enrique Razon and Christian Gonzalez, for helping our athletes with these cash rewards,” said Tolentino, who initiated the ICTSI’s reward for the Paris Olympians. “Our national athletes have performed their very best in the greatest show on earth at the Paris Olympics.”

Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president, emphasized how the athletes and sports are important to the country.

“It’s very important for us to support our athletes, it’s very important for our country,” Gonzalez said. “It is something we wanted to do more because of all the hard work that you put in for the last eight or 12 years or your entire life.”

Yulo has already received at least P90 million in cash bonuses for his historic feat in Paris.

“Just like the other incentives that I received from the others, it is super overwhelming, and it is really unexpected to receive another cash reward after they recognized our accomplishments, hard work in practices, and sacrifices for the longest time,” Yulo added.

Carlos Yulo, Joanie Delgaco, Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Felix Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Vanessa Sarno, John Febuar Ceniza and Kiyomi Watanabe. PR