DAVAO del Sur Gov. Yvonne Cagas has declared that she will seek another term in 2028, putting an end to speculations about her political plans while underscoring her commitment to sustaining the programs started by her late father-in-law, former governor Douglas “Dodo” Cagas.

During the provincial government unit’s Monday Convocation on November 23, 2026, at the Cagas-Tabliso Gym, Provincial Capitol Ground, Cagas said continuity has been a guiding principle of her administration, particularly in implementing cooperative programs that have been part of the province's development initiatives since the time of the late governor.

The lady governor said coop programs are not new in Davao del Sur as these have been implemented since the administration of the late Dodo Cagas.

"Continuity man gud ang importante sa atoang programa, dili kay naa tay programa karon, pagka next year mawala na siya (Continuity is important in our programs. We should not have programs today only for them to disappear the following year),” she said.

She stressed that programs should be implemented consistently rather than discontinued whenever there is a change in leadership.

Together with Vice Gov. Marc Cagas, she said, they have been working to sustain the initiatives inherited from the late governor, recognizing that not all residents may directly benefit from every program.

“Dili man tanan mahatagan, dili man tanan makatilaw sa mga programa ni late governor Dodo Cagas, but we make sure, naa tay mga katawhan nga nausab ilang mga panglantaw ug kinabuhi tungod sa mga programa nga gibilin ni late governor Dodo Cagas (Not everyone may have given or benefitted from the programs of the late Governor Dodo Cagas, but we make sure that there are people whose perspectives and lives have changed because of the programs he left behind),” she said.

Cagas said she wanted to put an end to speculation about whether she would seek another term after completing her current tenure.

“Mahuman na pud akong termino as a governor, ako nalang pud ning iingon para maundang na pud ni ang haka-haka (My term as governor is also coming to an end, so I might as well make this announcement to put an end to the speculation). I'll be running for governor in 2028. I'm still running for governor in 2028,” she said.

She also clarified her earlier remarks about possibly running for mayor, saying her statement was only a hypothetical question and not a declaration of candidacy.

“Wala man ko nag-ingon nga mudagan ko og mayor, niingon lang ko'g ‘what if.’ Lahi ang muingon nga mudeclare nga mudagan ka, lahi pud ang ‘what if’ (I never said I would run for mayor. I only said, ‘What if?’ There is a difference between declaring that you are running and merely asking, ‘What if?),” she said.

Despite her decision to seek reelection, Cagas said she would accept the people's decision if they no longer wanted her to lead the province.

“Pero kung dili na mo ganahan sa akoa, dili na ganahan ang mga katawhan sa akoa, dawaton ko na kinasingkasing (But if you no longer want me, if the people no longer want me, I will wholeheartedly accept that),” she said.

She attributed her appointment to public office to God's will, while acknowledging the role of her husband and the people of Davao del Sur in her political journey.

“Ang Ginoo ra gyuy nakabalo, ang Ginoo ra puy nibutang sa akoa aning posisyona. Ang ikaduha, ang akong bana, ang ikatulo ang katawhan sa Davao del Sur (Only God truly knows, and it was God who placed me in this position. Second is my husband, and third are the people of Davao del Sur),” she said, expressing gratitude for their support.

Cagas ended her message by reminding public servants that the value of leadership should not be measured solely by accomplishments but also by its impact on people's lives.

“To each and every one, let us all remember that the true measure of our service is not only what we accomplish, but the lives we touch and the hope we bring to our ka-Davsuranon,” she said.

Cagas secured her second consecutive term in the May 2025 elections, receiving 256,486 votes, or 73.9 percent of the votes cast in the gubernatorial race.

She defeated fellow Cagas – Aiai Cagas, who garnered 85,463 votes, and independent candidate Jun Lustre, who received 4,903 votes, based on election results compiled from the Commission on Elections' media server.

Gov. Yvonne Cagas first won the governorship in 2022, succeeding her husband, Marc Douglas Cagas IV, who became governor following the death of his father, Douglas Cagas, in June 2021. CEA, DEF