Zamora chides VP for accusing Congress of being unsupportive

INSTEAD of criticizing the current administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte should offer solutions to the issues she raised, a lawmaker said.

Davao de Oro First District Rep. Maria Carmen “Maricar” Zamora reacted to Duterte's statement when she left her position as Education secretary in July 2024.

Duterte said in a GMA News interview that the General Appropriations Act (GAA) was mismanaged.

"Kung basahin mo yung GAA at i-trace mo kung saan pumupunta ang pera makikita mo na hindi maayos yung pag-handle ng pera ng budget ng gobyerno. So isa yan sa ano yung mga rason. Sinubukan kong itama yung nakita kong mali, pero siyempre wala akong nakuhang suporta? At wala akong nakitang pagbabago," she said.

"Kaya sabi ko hindi siya mauulit sa akin sa budget ng 2025, hindi ko na kaya na ako pa ang hawak ng [Department of Educatiom] budget at uulitin lang yung ginawa dati," she added.

In a statement, Zamora, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, said that she had been sponsoring the budget for the Department of Education (DepEd) for two years, ensuring that the agency would have ample budget to deliver its mandate.

“The root causes of our educational challenges remained even after the tenure of Vice President Duterte as Education secretary. The minimal progress made undermines her credibility when she criticizes the Marcos administration,” she said.

“As the DepEd budget sponsor for the past two years, I fought hard to have its budget approved with minimal revisions. But its implementation was carried out solely by the department,” Zamora added.

She cited the Filipino students' poor performance in the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) as a reflection of the department’s ineffective management. She also said the Philippines ranked near or at the bottom in reading comprehension, science, and mathematics.

Zamora said that despite fully funded projects and programs for 2023 and 2024, the DepEd left much to do in terms of improving teacher training, resource allocation, curriculum updates, and critical thinking development.

“These ongoing issues highlight the need for more effective educational reforms made possible through concrete leadership,” she said.

Zamora called on Duterte to contribute solutions to the issues she recently raised by participating in open discussions.

“Vice President Sara Duterte must look at how she can help the country by being open to discussing how to solve its problems instead of assigning blame. Real leadership means offering solutions, not just criticisms,” the lady solon from Davao Region said.

Nothing personal

Zamora, meanwhile, told SunStar Davao, in an exclusive phone call interview that her statement was in reaction to the vice president's claim that the congress did not provide support for DepEd.

"I made that reaction na Congress was actually very supportive for all the proposal of the Department of Education. In fact, walang major cut na ginawa for the past two years, except for the confidential fund that was requested," the representative said.

In 2023, Duterte requested Congress to allocate P650 million confidential fund (CF) for her office under DepEd and Office of the Vice President. But due to the negative reaction from the lower chamber, she eventually gave up her bid.

Zamora said that she also exerted effort in defending the budget for the CF, although she respected the decision of the majority to cut the CF.

She clarified that her response was not to criticize the vice president, despite being expelled from the latter's regional party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP).

"Maybe some of my comments were taken out of context because for one, it's not that binatikos ko siya or pinagsabihan ko siya. It's only a reaction," the lawmaker said.

Zamora said that during the oversight committee hearing, she saw the small absorptive capacity of the agency.

"Maraming unfilled position, maraming budget na hindi pa nagagamit for the construction of the classrooms, marami pang procured items na hindi pa nade-deliver for the past several years," she said, adding that it sounded unfair to say that Congress did not support Duterte's tenure as Education secretary.

"Kahit gaano pa kalaki ang ibigay natin na budget for the department, but kung 'yung implementation is hindi maayos, so may problem pa rin," she emphasized.

In response to the vice president's recent criticisms against the administration, Zamora said she believes the former can consolidate ideas on how to improve the department.

Zamora, along with Davao Del Norte Vice Governor Oyo Uy, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, and Davao de Oro Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy, were expelled from the party after having been found "to conflict with the core principles and policies" of the party.

The lawmaker declined to comment on the other possible reason for her expulsion, but she said she respected the party's decision.

"Wala siyang connection sa statement ko ngayon. I'm just doing job as member of Congress, and as Vice President of Appropriations," she said.

Duterte has not yet issued a reaction to Zamora's statement. RGL