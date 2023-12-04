Zamora, Duterte top performing leaders in Davao Region

Duterte, the youngest son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, ranked seventh with 85.26 percent in the "Top Performing City Mayors-Philippines Job Performance Ratings" third quarter survey.

Mayor Duterte, who succeeded her sister, ex-city mayor and now Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, was followed by Panabo City Mayor Jose Relampagos (84.55 percent) and Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy (84.31 percent), both ranking eighth on the list.

Joy Belmonte of Quezon City (94.08 percent), Eric Singson of Candon City (93.31 percent), Jeannie Sandoval of Malabon City (93.16 percent), Jerry Trenas of Iloilo City (93.07 percent), and Ipe Remollo of Dumaguete City (93.05 percent) took the top spots.

Zamora, meanwhile, secured the fifth position in the "Top Performing District Representatives" list, earning a trust rating of 90.3 percent. This marks an improvement from her eighth-place ranking in the second quarter with an 85.28 percent rating.

Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar, daughter of tycoon Manny Villar and Senator Cynthia Villar, topped the survey with a trust rating of 95 percent.

RPMD conducted both surveys from September 20 to 30, 2023, assessing mayors and lawmakers based on key benchmarks such as service delivery, financial acumen, economic progress, leadership governance, environmental conservation, social initiatives, district representation, legislative effectiveness, and constituent services.

The nationwide survey involved 10,000 respondents, reflecting a voter pool of 65 million, with a methodology boasting a 95 percent confidence level and a one percent margin of error.

Zamora, in a short Facebook post, thanked all her constituents for supporting her.

Mayor Duterte has not issued any statement related to the survey.

He, however, addressed critics during the Pasko Fiesta sa Davao opening, urging those who disagree with his leadership to withhold their support in the upcoming election. RGL