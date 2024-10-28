Zaragosa triumphs in rain-soaked final round

BACOLOD CITY – Rupert Zaragosa claimed his second career Philippine Golf Tour crown in a weather-affected tournament, as torrential rain brought by Typhoon Kristine forced the cancellation of the third and final round at the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic here on Friday.

The relentless downpour turned the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club into an unplayable landscape, forcing the tournament to be cut down to 36 holes. This followed an earlier decision to shorten the season-ending 72-hole event to 54 holes on Wednesday due to adverse conditions.

The decision to cancel the third and final round came after an overnight deluge submerged multiple fairways and bunkers, making further play impossible. The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. initially flagged off three flights, but continuous heavy rain made conditions worse.

The already saturated ground could no longer drain the water fast enough, leading to the eventual stoppage and subsequent cancellation of the final round.

The tournament thus concluded after 36 holes, with Zaragosa's second-round score of 66, completed before the storm hit, securing him a commanding six-stroke victory over Tony Lascuña and Reymon Jaraula.

Zaragosa finished with a total of six-under 134, making him the de facto winner of the event presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

“I’m super happy with the outcome, despite the shortened tournament,” said Zaragosa in Filipino. “It would’ve been nice to finish the full 72 holes, but considering how unplayable the course became, I understand the decision. I was ready to compete in the final 18, but I’m just as thrilled to win this way.”

Zaragosa’s winnings of ₱450,000 capped off his 2024 PGT season, with his focus shifting toward the upcoming ICTSI Match Play Championship at The Country Club next month.

While this is Zaragosa’s second tour victory – his first being a dominant nine-stroke triumph in Iloilo last year – he fondly recalled his breakthrough win as more “memorable” due to it being a four-round event. Nevertheless, this victory is still a proud moment for Zaragosa, who dedicated his win to his grandfather, currently recovering in the hospital.

“It’s been a challenging year for me. My game didn’t start well, but I’m grateful I was able to finish strong and secure this win,” added Zaragosa. He also expressed his gratitude to God for giving him another opportunity to triumph, especially as this was the final leg of the PGT’s 10-stage season sponsored by ICTSI.

While it’s not unusual for golf events to be shortened due to weather concerns, cutting a PGT event down to 36 holes is rare, the last instance happening in 2012 at the same venue when Zanieboy Gialon edged Lascuña in a sudden-death playoff after the tournament was shortened to 54 holes.

Looking ahead, Zaragosa has set his sights on qualifying for the Asian Tour through its Q-School in December, in hopes of expanding his career internationally.

Meanwhile, Lascuña and Jaraula, tied for second place at 140, each received ₱232,500. Lascuña, who won the Splendido Taal leg under tough conditions last July, shot a 70, while Jaraula, last week’s Binitin leg champion, carded a 72.

Six players tied for fourth place at 141, including Collin Wheeler (70), Keanu Jahns (70), Russell Bautista (72), Sean Ramos (72), Francis Morilla (73), and first-round leader Michael Bibat (75), all earning ₱91,250 each. PR