Zeinab Harake back in Davao for Kadayawan

POPULAR vlogger and digital content creator Zeinab Harake is returning to Davao City for the 2026 Kadayawan Festival with Casino Plus, a digital entertainment platform licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

From Aug. 14-16, Casino Plus will host a three-day festival activation at Davao Whisky Park featuring fan interactions, contests, interactive activities, and prize giveaways. Harake will make a special appearance during the celebration.

Her fans, known as Zebbies, will also have a chance to meet her in person.

Harake’s return comes as Davao celebrates Kadayawan, its annual festival of thanksgiving, abundance, and cultural heritage. The celebration brings communities together through traditions, performances, colorful displays, and festivities.

In a social media announcement, Harake invited her followers to join the celebration.

“Kadayawan na! Marami kaming hinandang prizes at gagawin nating sobrang saya ito. Bonggang-bonggang kakulitan ang dadalhin ko. Excited akong makita at makasama kayo, especially since this is my second time in Davao, kaya ano pang hinihintay n’yo? Arat na sa Kadayawan!” she said.

(It’s Kadayawan! We have prepared many prizes, and we’re going to make this really fun. I’m bringing lots of good vibes and fun. I’m excited to see and spend time with you, especially since this is my second time in Davao. So what are you waiting for? Come join us at Kadayawan!)

Known for her candid personality, humor, and close connection with her online community, Harake is expected to bring her signature energy and “kakulitan” to the festivities.

Joining her at Davao Whisky Park are content creators and performers including “Daddy Blue” and Maritoni Fowler, as well as actors Baby Giant, Joanna Lara, Lhevin Andal and Miro Macs.

The Casino Plus activation adds another entertainment option to the Kadayawan lineup, allowing fans and festivalgoers to interact with Harake and other personalities during the three-day celebration.

Responsible gaming advisory

In line with PAGCOR’s Responsible Gaming Code of Practice, Casino Plus reminds players that gaming is for entertainment and should not be treated as a source of income or financial relief.

Winning is not guaranteed. Gaming outcomes are determined by chance, and past results, including jackpot wins, do not influence or predict future outcomes.

Players are encouraged to play responsibly and within their means. PR