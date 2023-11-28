Zero incident in rally vs `endo’

THE San Pedro Police Station reported on November 28 that there were zero incidents during a lightning rally held at Freedom Park, Roxas Avenue against the end-of-contract (endo) system.

The rally, organized by 250 individuals from various labor groups, took place on Andres Bonifacio Day on November 27, traditionally celebrated every November 30.

According to Police Major Marvin Hugos, the San Pedro Police Station commander, the rally advocated for the abolition of the end-of-contract (endo) system and addressing the current challenges related to rising commodities in the market.

Participants in the event included members from Sentro Davao, the Public Education Workers Union, Davao Holcim Employees and Workers Union, the Metal Industries Workers Union, the Young Leaders Movement, and the Portmore Community College Student Union.

“Hapsay ang nahitabong rally kagahapon sa Roxas. Nagsunod sila og mga measures nga gi-implement nato if mag conduct og rally diha (The rally that happened yesterday in Roxas was smooth. They followed measures that we would implement if they conduct a rally here)," Hugos said.

In the Philippines, the term "endo" refers to the practice of temporary employment. This form of contractualization involves employers offering workers temporary positions lasting less than six months, terminating these positions before they attain regular status to avoid the expenses associated with regularization.

Contractualization is a highly contentious labor practice in the country. The 1974 adoption of the Labor Code has led to numerous amendments and implementing texts. As of June 2016, there were an estimated 356,000 probationary employees in the Philippines. DEF