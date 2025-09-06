Zus Coffee stays unbeaten at Davao Invitational Volleyball Tournament

The Zus Coffee Thunderbelles tightened their grip on the Davao Invitational Tournament 2025 lead after sweeping the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, Friday night, September 6, 2025, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Gym in Bo. Obrero, Davao City.

Veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga anchored the Thunderbelles with her steady presence, while Fiola Ceballos chipped in crucial points to keep the team in control. Rookies AC Miner and Chinnie Arroyo also stepped up, giving the squad an extra spark on both ends of the floor.

La Salle leaned on Angel Canino’s firepower to stay in the fight, but the Lady Spikers faltered in crunch time as Zus Coffee’s composure and balanced attack proved too much to handle. The victory lifted the Thunderbelles to 2-0, putting them within arm’s reach of a spot in Sunday’s championship match.

Up next, Zus Coffee faces the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers at 5 p.m. on Saturday to close out the single round-robin eliminations. Both squads are coached by Jerry Yee, adding intrigue to the matchup.

The Lady Blazers, now at 1-1, regained their footing after outlasting the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, earlier in the tournament.

Saturday’s second game will pit the Foxies (0-2) against the Lady Spikers (1-1) at 7 p.m., with both teams looking to stay alive in the race to the finals.

