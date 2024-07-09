1 killed, 40 families rescued as flash flood hits NegOr village

A 70-year-old man died while 40 families were evacuated to a safer place Monday, July 8, 2024 afternoon after heavy rains triggered a flash flood in Barangay Cabugan in Bindoy, Negros Oriental.

Corporal Jusam Kadusale of the Bindoy Police Station said floodwaters carried Nildo Andalajao when he failed to get out of his house at about 7 p.m.

The river control wall broke due to the raging floodwaters, Kadusale added.

Rescuers of the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) recovered Andalajao’s body at 8:30 p.m.

A child was also reported to have been carried by the floodwaters but was rescued later by DRRMO personnel.

Meanwhile, chief of the Bindoy Police, Maj. Elpidio Tagoan Jr., said the preemptive evacuation of residents of Barangay Cabugan began at past 3 p.m.

At least 40 families were evacuated to the gym. Social workers were on hand to distribute food packs and other relief items. (PNA)