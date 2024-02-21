2 Iranian nationals nabbed for ‘budol-budol’ in Negros Oriental

POLICE operatives arrested Tuesday afternoon two Iranian nationals for allegedly engaging in “budol-budol” or swindling activities in Dumaguete City.

A report by the Highway Patrol Team (HPT) identified the suspects as Nejat Shakeri Fard, 56, and Nasseri Nia, 66.

A Filipino female may also be involved in the duo's alleged swindling activities.

The foreigners reportedly swindled a Filipino sales agent of PHP26,000 in cash in Zamboanguita town on Monday, about 45 minutes south of this city.

A pursuit operation resulted in the arrest of the duo after they were spotted in a car in Camanjac.

Authorities flagged down the vehicle but the driver could not produce a license.

Based on their passports, the suspects are from Fardis City in Karaj County.

One is a tourist while the other is married to a Filipino national, according to Lt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office.

Several alleged victims showed up at the city police station and said they intend to file complaints, the HPT said.

Polinar said the police are also coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration here regarding their status. (PNA)