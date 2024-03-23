23 fishers rescued as boat catches fire off Negros Oriental town

TWENTY-THREE fishermen were rescued after the motorized boat they were riding caught fire off the coast of Basay, Negros Oriental and sank on Thursday, police said Friday.

Lt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO), said the fishing vessel “Quadro Alas II” went up in flames in the municipal waters of Barangay Nagbo-alao in that southern town.

The survivors included 22 crew members and its owner, identified as Ray Culagbang, 45, from Barangay Nagbo-alao.

Polinar said the fishermen had just departed to sea when fire suddenly broke out, prompting them to jump into the sea.

The motor boat sank due to engine failure caused by overheating, a police investigation report said.

Estimated damage was placed at PHP5 million. The survivors managed to retrieve their fishing nets.

Police and Coast Guard personnel conducted search and rescue operations and all fishermen were accounted for with no casualties reported.

Authorities are still conducting further investigation on the incident, Polinar said. (PNA)