40 hog farmers in Negros Oriental to get indemnification due to ASF

SOME 40 farmers in Valencia, Negros Oriental whose pigs were affected by the African swine fever (ASF) are set to receive indemnification from the national government.

Jaymar Vilos, information officer-designate of the Negros Oriental Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), told the Philippine News Agency on Monday that they already submitted an initial list of farmers for indemnification to the regional Department of Agriculture (DA) office.

They are also in the process of validating other farmers whose pigs were also affected by the virus. He could not ascertain the numbers though.

“We are still validating further other hog farmers in Barangay West Balabag in Valencia who were affected by the ASF resurgence there last month,” he said in mixed English and Cebuano.

These farmers qualify to receive P5,000 indemnification for each pig head culled during containment measures undertaken by a multi-agency group, he added.

Vilos said around 220 to 270 hogs were culled in Barangay West Balabag following the ASF resurgence, but not all were covered by indemnification.

The indemnification will be taken from the DA’s Disaster Risk Reduction Fund and the release date is pending the validation of the farmers’ list, he said.

Meanwhile, Vilos said they have received new guidelines for the indemnification of culled pigs relative to the ASF.

He said that before Aug. 15, regardless of weight or age, each pig head culled is equivalent to only P5,000.

The new guidelines state varied indemnification amounts as follows: P4,000 for a piglet weaned from its mother; PHP 8,000 for pigs classified as growers and fatteners, or the ones slaughtered for food or for lechon; and P12,000 for the male and female breeders.

Piglets not weaned during culling will not be covered by the government indemnification, Vilos said.

Meanwhile, no new ASF cases were detected in Negros Oriental as PVO continues its monitoring while appealing to hog farmers to be truthful in informing authorities of unusual pig deaths so that authorities can institute containment measures. (PNA)