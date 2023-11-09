Comelec calls on village, youth poll winners to file expenses report

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Oriental on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, reminded winners in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) or they can’t assume their positions yet.

Some village and youth poll winners in Negros Oriental and in this capital city took their oaths of office in separate activities on Monday.

“The oath of office for the winning candidates can be done anytime and anywhere after they have been proclaimed by the Comelec but what is not yet allowed is their assumption into office until they have secured a certification from the election officers in their towns or cities that they have filed their SOCEs,” lawyer Eliseo Labaria, acting provincial election supervisor, said on Tuesday.

Governor Manuel L. Sagarbarria, during the mass oath-taking of the new village officials in Negros Oriental held at the convention center here, called on the winners to be sincere in their public service and assured them of his support.

Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Remollo vowed the same for the newly elected and reelected village officials here during a ceremony at the Pantawan People’s Park.

A separate ceremony will be held for the SK elected leaders in the capital.

Labaria said pending the completion and submission of SOCEs and other requirements, the incumbent officials will function in holdover capacities. (PNA)