Coop donates P500,000 solar lamp posts to poor communities

THE Perpetual Help Community Cooperative Inc. (PHCCI) – one of billionaire cooperatives in the Visayas – here had so far donated P500,000 worth of solar lamp posts to benefit hundreds of residents in depressed communities in Negros Oriental.

The latest beneficiaries are some 175 households in six different barangays across the province, which received two solar lamp posts each from the cooperative since Monday this week.

The barangay recipients included Barangay Azagra in Tanjay City (30–35 households); Barangay Cabugan, Bindoy town (30 households); Barangay East Balabag, Valencia (25 households); Barangay Sab-ahan, Bais City (20-25 households).

Two other recipients are Barangay Napacao in Siaton town (13 households); and Sitio Salangan, Barangay Mayabon in Zamboanguita (56 households).

Now in its third year, around P500,000 have already been shelled out for the solar lamp posts project since its inception, and more are calendared for donation this year, a PHCCI official said.

“This project, dubbed as the ‘Kaabag sa Kahayag’ (partner for light), was started in 2022 to respond to the needs of barangays and communities where electricity is scarce, expensive, or inaccessible,” Rex Rastica, the PCCI chief marketing officer, said.

After seeing success in beneficiary communities, PHCCI officials decided to continue the project in 2023. This year, an additional budget has been allocated to reach more beneficiaries.

In an interview, Barangay Napacao chairman Enrico Aliabo said the project is suited for indigent families living in the area not qualify for electricity connection with the Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative II.

Aliabo thanked the PHCCI and the 11th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army for facilitating the donation.

Meanwhile, residents of the GK Kaigsoonan Village in Salngan also expressed gratitude to the PHCCI for putting up solar lamp posts to provide lighting at night. (PNA)