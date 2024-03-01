DTI warns stiff penalties vs selling vapes to minors

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental on Thursday, February 29, 2024, told establishments not to sell vape devices to minors or face stiff penalties.

DTI-Negros Oriental spokesperson Krystle Jade Bato told the Philippine News Agency that this is in line with a law that lowered the minimum age of purchasers of e-cigarettes and nicotine or non-nicotine vaporized products from 21 to 18.

“Because of the adjustment of the legal age for vaping under Republic Act 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, the DTI is campaigning against selling these products to the youth for health and safety reasons,” Bato said.

The DTI here has connected with a group that advocates against vaping and similar products that provide an alternative to conventional tobacco smoking to help in their information and dissemination campaign to protect the youth from nicotine addiction, she said.

Violators will face penalties of up toP2 million, she added.

RA 119000 also regulates the display and access of vapes, e-cigarettes, and other heated tobacco products in certain places and outlets, such as vending machines.

Establishments carrying these products are required to request proof of age, especially from young individuals, before purchase, Bato said. (PNA)