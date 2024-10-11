Dumaguete City launches 1st youth awards

THE Dumaguete City Government, through the Local Youth Development Office (LYDO) and Local Youth Development Council (LYDC), has launched its first Dumaguete Youth Achievers Awards (DYAA) to recognize outstanding youth-led projects and programs in the city.

The DYAA is open to young individuals and organizations with projects that provide service on governance and active citizenship, economic empowerment, agriculture, environment, peace building and security, education, and health, among others, that uphold student rights and welfare.

Dumaguete City youth development officer Tigie James Tanilon expressed excitement about the new platform, noting that it offers young individuals and organizations the opportunity to showcase their impactful initiatives and contributions to the community.

Sangguniang Kabataan Pederasyon president Miguel Lorenzo Aseniero highlighted the importance of the award in motivating young leaders to excel in their fields.

“This would inspire others by recognizing the hard work and dedication of the city’s youth,” said Aseniero.

“Our generation holds the potential to address the challenge of today and this platform like the DYAA is a great avenue,” he added.

This year’s DYAA overall head Franz Jullian Sevilla remarked that the initiative, long awaited by the community, would finally bring attention to the efforts of the city’s youth achievers.

“In line with the Philippine Youth Development Plan (PYDP) these awards are anchored on the 10 youth centers of participation,” Sevilla said.

Entries or projects implemented from 2019 to September 2024 are expected to be submitted on November 1 to the DYAA’s official email address 2024dyaa@gmail.com .

DYAA 2024 judges and guidelines head Angelique Kara Sorbito said the selection process involves three phases: paper screening, panel deliberation, and a final presentation, ensuring that only the most impactful projects are recognized.

Ten awardees under the individual category will receive a trophy of recognition and P2,500 each.

Each sector will have one awardee for each sector and under the organizational category, five organizations will receive a trophy of recognition and P5,000 each.

Individual applicants must be Dumaguete City residents aged 15 to 30 years old.

Organizations must be based in Dumaguete City registered under the Youth Organization Registration Program (YORP) or an honorary member of the LYDC.

Winners will be announced during the DYAA 2024 Awards Night on Dec. 7 at The Presidencia, Dumaguete City Hall. (PIA)