Dumaguete media commit to partner with AFP for peace, progress

MEDIA practitioners in this capital city of Negros Oriental province on Tuesday gave assurance that they will collaborate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for peace, progress, and development.

Twelve local and national journalists attended the fellowship hosted by the Philippine Army’s 302nd Infantry Brigade (302Bde), headed by Brigadier General Joey Escanillas, at its headquarters in Camp Leon Kilat in Tanjay City.

The activity included the creation of a media club covering the 302Bde and its attached battalions in Negros, and the launching of a radio drama on the communist insurgency.

Mike Ramo, DYMD-Energy FM program director and radio show host who was elected president of the new media group, said they will work closely with the 302Bde in spreading accurate information regarding its operations and achievements.

Escanillas, meanwhile, underscored the need for stronger relations and collaboration between the media and security forces to achieve a common goal of promoting peace and development, as the AFP continues its fight to end the more than five decades of communist insurgency in the country.

“We should be able to shape the opinions, the sentiments of the constituents in favor of the government in countering the communist groups' aim of bringing down the government,” he explained.

The 302Bde will air its radio drama this Friday, centered on the life of a young girl whose parents were New People’s Army members and whom she later joined. (PNA)