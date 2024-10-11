Dumaguete S&T students join robotics, Stem contests

PHILIPPINE Science High School-Central Visayas Campus (PSHS-CVisC) recently transformed Dumaguete City into a hub of innovation and creativity as students showcased their talents during the Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW).

The event featured various competitions such as SumoBot, Line Follow Robotics, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem) Research Poster Competition for Life, Computer Science, and Physical Science, among others.

Among the standout participants were Maxhine Anne Selgas and Keanna Chantall Montalbo from Minglanilla, Cebu who clinched first place in the Physical Science category of the Research Poster Competition.

“It was nerve-wracking, especially after a long travel of approximately six hours without sleep. However, our hard work paid off,” said Montalbo.

Their dedication to their research question and preparation was evident, and they expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present their ideas.

“We would like to give our greatest gratitude especially sa institution for giving us a place nga maka express jud mi sa amoang mga ideas ug unsa amoang mga capabilities ug unsa among mga pwede nga mahatag sa society,” Selgas said.

(We would like to give our greatest gratitude especially to the institution for giving us a place to express our ideas, and what we are capable of doing and to what we can offer to the society.)

Owen Balog Albarracin, who participated in the SumoBot category, expressed his joy in competing.

“I was a bit nervous at first, but I had fun. It was a great opportunity to learn how to make robots,” he said, reflecting on the experience that allowed him to explore his passion for robotics.

The RSTW events are designed to inspire students to actively engage with science and technology.

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) provincial director Gilbert Arbon praised the students’ efforts and the significance of the RSTW in promoting Stem education.

“These events encourage students to consider enrolling in science and technology-related courses, and it’s a wonderful way for them to express their ideas and capabilities,” noted Arbon.

Wesley Barcoma, program and secretariat chairperson, emphasized the importance of these competitions in providing students with avenues to showcase their skills.

“We want to celebrate science, technology, and innovation,” he said, highlighting the role of the events in fostering a love for STEM among the youth. (PIA)