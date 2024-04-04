Face-to-face classes in Negros Oriental canceled

NEGROS Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarria declared on Wednesday the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools due to the extreme heat induced by the El Niño phenomenon.

The declaration came amid public clamor from residents and netizens in Negros Oriental for the suspension of in-person classes due to a projected rising heat index in the coming days.

“To ensure the welfare and safety of the public, most especially the pupils and students, teachers and personnel, against the extreme heat condition in the province, there is a need to declare a suspension of in-person/face-to-face classes,” Sagarbarria said in his Executive Order No. 24, series of 2024.

He cited the projection of the state weather bureau that the province reached an average heat index of 38-39 degrees Celsius, which “significantly exceeded the normal range”.

Dr. Neri Ojastro, Negros Oriental Schools Division Superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd), also urged the governor to declare the suspension of classes to protect both students and personnel.

The EO was released to the public before noon while many learners were already in school.

The suspension of classes in Negros Oriental will remain in effect until lifted, the governor’s EO said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd Regional Director for Central Visayas, said teachers are instructed to adopt an alternative mode of learning. (PNA)