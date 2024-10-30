Changan Auto launches latest showroom in Dumaguete, caters to the growing automotive scene in the region

Changan Auto celebrated the opening of its latest showroom and dealer facility in Dumaguete with a launch event on October 21, 2024. Strategically located along the National Highway in Maslog, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, this new addition aims to cater to the growing automotive market in the region.
The facility reflects Changan expanding its presence across the Visayas region and providing accessible, high-quality vehicles to more customers.
The Dumaguete showroom offers visitors an opportunity to explore a wide range of Changan’s latest models, each crafted to meet diverse lifestyle needs.
Featured vehicles include the sleek and economical Alsvin sedan, ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly yet stylish ride; the compact CS15, perfect for city driving; and the CS35 PLUS, a versatile crossover packed with advanced features. Families and road-trip enthusiasts can check out the CS75 PLUS, known for its spacious interior and robust performance, while those looking for cutting-edge design and technology will be drawn to the UNI-T and UNI-K, both offering a premium SUV experience. With such a diverse lineup, Changan ensures there’s a vehicle suited to every driver's taste and requirements.
The opening of this facility is also an important milestone for Global Star Motors Corporation, the exclusively appointed dealer for Changan in the Visayas and Mindanao regions by Inchcape Philippines. The dealership is designed to deliver an exceptional customer experience, featuring a modern showroom, dedicated service areas, and a team of trained professionals dedicated to providing top-notch service and after-sales support.
During the opening ceremony, key executives from Global Star Motors and Changan Auto Philippines expressed their enthusiasm for the new venture. They shared about the company’s strategic focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, emphasizing that the Dumaguete showroom is part of a broader plan to bring Changan’s signature quality, performance, and style to more communities across the Philippines.
The grand opening of Changan Auto’s newest showroom in Dumaguete was graced by key figures from Changan Auto Philippines and Global Star Motors Corporation. Maricar Parco, general manager of Changan Auto Philippines, and Daryl Deita, retail sales & operations manager of Changan Auto Philippines, were present to commemorate the important milestone.
They were joined by leaders from Global Star Motors, including Edward Onglatco, president and chief executive officer; Kenneth Huan, executive vice president and treasurer; and Ritchell Selma, chief operating officer. Also in attendance were Hans Villamor, group sales & marketing manager for Changan Auto at Global Star Motors, and Archie Nanalabe, branch manager for Changan Auto Dumaguete, who will oversee the day-to-day operations of the new facility.
In its expansion to Dumaguete City, Changan Auto strengthens its footprint in the Visayas region, championing high-quality vehicles and exceptional service to more customers in the region. This new showroom bolsters the automotive brand's broader mission of making advanced automotive options to enhance the diverse driving needs of its clientele. (SPONSORED CONTENT)