Changan Auto launches latest showroom in Dumaguete, caters to the growing automotive scene in the region

Changan Auto celebrated the opening of its latest showroom and dealer facility in Dumaguete with a launch event on October 21, 2024. Strategically located along the National Highway in Maslog, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, this new addition aims to cater to the growing automotive market in the region.

The facility reflects Changan expanding its presence across the Visayas region and providing accessible, high-quality vehicles to more customers.