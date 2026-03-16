Foundation University inaugurates new 7-story College of Nursing building

FOUNDATION University recently inaugurated Smeets Hall 2, the new seven-story building of the College of Nursing built to provide expanded learning spaces designed to support the academic and clinical training of nursing students, in a blessing and inauguration ceremony held last March 13, 2026.

The building features modern classrooms, simulation laboratories, faculty offices, and collaborative learning areas that will enhance the overall learning environment for future nurses.

The new facility represents a significant milestone in the university’s continuing commitment to strengthen nursing education and to prepare future healthcare professionals who will serve communities with competence, compassion, and integrity.

The inauguration highlights the university’s continuing efforts to invest in facilities that respond to the growing demand for highly trained healthcare professionals both locally and globally.

With the opening of Smeets Hall 2, the College of Nursing is poised to further advance its mission of forming nurses dedicated to service, leadership, and excellence in healthcare. (PR)