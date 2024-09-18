Geothermal power firm clears landslides in Negros Oriental town

THE Energy Development Corporation (EDC) is actively clearing landslides in Valencia, Negros Oriental, after heavy rains and strong winds hit the province over the weekend.

Engineer Noel Tan, head of EDC’s Southern Negros Geothermal Project (SNGP) in Valencia, said Tuesday that their quick-response teams have been working to remove landslide debris across affected areas.

“We have quick reaction teams on standby, ready to clear landslide debris,” Tan told the Philippine News Agency.

He reported at least 10 landslides within the geothermal facility, including in Barangays Ticala, Puhagan, and Nasuhi.

None of the landslides have caused major road blockages, ensuring that routes to the geothermal power plants and interior barangays remain passable. However, EDC crews remain on high alert to respond with heavy equipment if needed.

“We’re clearing the roads to maintain access for our personnel, as we operate 24/7,” Tan said. “At the same time, we want to continue providing services to our communities.”

Tan said EDC has implemented landslide mitigation measures, including slope protection, which have helped minimize ground movements caused by heavy rains and soil erosion.

Additionally, no spillways have overflowed in the areas surrounding the geothermal facility, thanks to the company’s use of box culverts to reduce the risk of flooding.

In other developments, most towns and cities in Negros Oriental suspended classes on Tuesday due to heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon and recent storms. Only Dumaguete City and the towns of San Jose and Bacong did not suspend classes.

The severe weather has led to widespread flooding and the evacuation of thousands in various parts of the province. (PNA)