How Foundation University is putting Dumaguete on global tech map

INNOVATIVE solutions and prototype systems with direct benefits for local communities in the city took center stage in the 18th Digital Expo of Foundation University, a pioneer in tech-focused education in the country.

The three-day expo, held at Robinsons Dumaguete, showcased the university’s capability to inspire innovation and cultivate its students’ potential to be the next generation of tech-empowered leaders.

Among the standout projects were a mobile app designed to monitor the water and soil quality of plants grown through hydroponics; TapPark, also a mobile app that makes pay parking easier by letting users reserve a parking space in advance; and an AI-aided prototype software that can instantly identify the quality of cacao beans.

Students developed these apps and software to address the needs of their community, and were further refined with the help of faculty members from the university’s College of Computer Science.

Foundation University president Victor Vicente “Dean” Sinco said the expo is the annual culmination of the institution’s tech-focused curriculum and the realization of its vision to generate creative ideas and respond to societal needs.

“Since its inception, the Digital Expo has pushed the boundaries of our students’ creativity, inventiveness, and passion to help out with the community’s needs through technology. In recent years, there have been more and more student projects that explore real-world applications of the lessons they have learned from our tech-focused curriculum,” he said.

Founded in 1949, Foundation University was among the first in the Philippines to implement an iPad-based education program 15 years ago. Throughout the years, it has utilized the latest tools and technologies to deliver practical and personalized learning in a tech-centric, progressive, and inclusive environment.

“Our goal has always been to deliver education relevant to what the world looks like. As the world adopts newer technologies, it is only fitting that Foundation University, through our tech-focused curriculum, becomes the country’s incubator for the next generation of technological innovations,” Sinco said.

Foundation University offers a wide range of programs and course offerings, from Basic Education to Undergraduate, Graduate, and Postgraduate Programs. Visit https://www.foundationu.edu.ph/ and follow Foundation University on Facebook to learn more about its programs and enrollment schedules. (PR)