M6.9 Cebu quake death toll rises to 74

THE number of deaths from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu has increased to 74, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday, October 9, 2025.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said the two recently recorded fatalities were from the municipalities of Tabogon and Medellin.

The reported deaths, however, are still under validation.

The number of injured individuals remains at 559.

The NDRRMC said almost 190,000 families or more than 666,000 individuals in 251 barangays in Central Visayas were affected by the powerful earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30.

Almost 5,000 houses were totally wrecked by the earthquake, while over 67,000 others were damaged.

The province of Cebu has been placed under a state of calamity following the damage caused by the tremor. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)